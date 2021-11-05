Exclusive: Scarlett Harlett gets real over “rollercoaster” Drag Race UK journey

“I went home but I don’t give a shit,” says a cheerful Scarlett Harlett. (That ‘cheerful’ part wasn’t sarcasm, she’s absolutely buzzin’ this morning.) “I couldn’t have asked for a better departure.” On this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, the top five contestants raced against the clock as they served three divisive ensembles on the runway for the Miss Fugly Beauty Pageant. The exhilarating challenge, which featured an appearance from one of Paris and Milan’s most esteemed stylists, Charity Shop Sue, was met with rave reviews on social media.

For the third week on the trot, Scarlett received mixed feedback from the panel and was forced to compete in the lip-sync showdown with fellow three-timer, Vanity Milan, to the beat of Mis-Teeq’s classic R&B banger Scandalous. It was one of the most epic battles we’ve ever seen on the British spin-off thanks to Scarlett and Vanity’s ferocity and determination to reach a spot in the coveted final four – the reaction of special guest star and former Mis-Teeq alum Alesha Dixon, the hype (wo)man we all need and deserve, said it all.

Although Vanity conquered the smackdown, Scarlett tells GAY TIMES that she’s content with her exit due to her hilarious homage of Eastenders’ “YOU’RE NOT MY MOTHER!” line in her final moments, which surprisingly led to RuPaul embracing his inner Kat Slater as he squealed, “YES I AM!” Scarlett reveals: “The funny thing is, I didn’t hear RuPaul say “YES I AM!” because I walked backstage. I watched that and didn’t know it was coming! It was so brilliant and it made my life. I couldn’t have asked for a better exit because RuPaul had a Kat Slater moment with me. You can’t get better than that.”

Here, we speak with the Catherine Tate and Eastenders enthusiast about her “rollercoaster” journey on the third season of Drag Race UK. Scarlett dives into her now-iconic “tiff” in Untucked, why it was important for her to open up about her mother’s COPD and whether Macaulay Culkin has been in touch over her legendary Snatch Game impersonation.

Scarlett, this orange look on you is gorgeous.

Thank you! I was gonna say, it makes a nice change considering I did the Fugly Ball yesterday…

Well I agree with Michelle Visage, your Bianca Fowler-inspired look was not ugly!

Let me tell you a little secret: I knew Michelle would love that, because it’s everything Michelle is wrapped into a ball and I was trying to kiss her bum a little bit! And it worked. Well, not enough for me to stay but enough for Michelle to like it, so I was happy. It’s also very New Jersey! Hot Pink times by leopard print times by big hair…

Michelle is an Eastenders fan as well, right? She understood the reference.

And RuPaul! The funny thing is, when I walked off I didn’t hear RuPaul say “YES I AM!” because I walked backstage. I watched that and didn’t know it was coming! It was so brilliant and it made my life. I couldn’t have asked for a better exit because RuPaul had a Kat Slater moment with me. You can’t get better than that.

I personally want to thank you for paying homage to not only Catherine Tate, but that legendary moment between Kat and Zoey Slater on Eastenders. Thank you.

These are the icons that are truly not being represented in the world and I feel like it’s my place to do that. I am representing those that are unspoken for: Bianca, Macaulay Culkin and Catherine Tate. It’s exciting. Strong females in general are a part of my drag. I have a collage that I’ve taken off my wall, because it looked ugly, of all my favourite females in the world. That’s something that really inspires me.

Right, has Macaulay Culkin been in touch?

No! I don’t think so. It’s funny because he’s had a bit of resurgence in his career at the moment because he’s in American Horror Story and he just walked for Gucci. I’m riding on Macaulay Culkin’s coattails right now. He’s having a resurgence and I’m just starting my career, I think it’s time for a collab?

Snatch Game was filmed months ago, as well, and you didn’t even plan to impersonate Macaulay Culkin!

Not one bit. When I tell you I plucked that from thin air, out of my absolute arse. I was going to do either Danny Dyer or Katie Hopkins. Basically, I had the Katie Hopkins outfit and I was never intending to do it. When I suggested Macaulay Culkin I was wracking my brain thinking, ‘How the hell am I gonna manage this?’ Thankfully I looked like him, so that wasn’t a problem, but I didn’t have the clothes. You know he has that classic jumper? The reason that I did it was because I looked over at my stuff in desperation and I saw, in the corner, this one reddy orange jumper that looked just like his from the movie. It turns out that it was a jumper that I bought for Katie Hopkins because she likes to wear those kinds of jumpers. It was meant to be!

The stars were truly aligned.

They were aligned.

Condragulations on making the top five of season three. How does that feel?

It is wild, beyond imagination. You film the show, sit on it and think, ‘I can’t believe I made it to the top five.’ Even watching it, it still doesn’t register that I’m in the top five of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three. It is so monumental for my career that it is almost too much to fathom. I just don’t even think about it. I’m like, ‘What’s the next thing? What’s the next job? Another club! Another club! Plane! Douche!’ No, I’m kidding.

You’re not kidding.

‘Plane! Hotel! Douche!’ Anyway, I can’t remember what I was saying.

What a way to go though, right? That lip-sync was killer.

Thank you. I wasn’t happy to leave but I think you can tell how happy I was, even after my exit. A lot of people don’t know this, but I love R&B music. Especially early 00s, 90s. I was born in the 90s and Mis-Teeq were it back in the day. So, the fact that I got to perform that… I went home but I don’t give a shit. I was living my best life, and getting to do that Eastenders line was the cherry on the cake. I couldn’t have asked for a better departure. If I had to depart, it was on great terms.

I completely feel you because I’m a 1993 baby…

I’m 94!

See? We’re the same era of Millenial. I have been waiting for a Mis-Teeq bop since the show was announced…

And Shirley Bassey! She’s never been on Drag Race before. I’m so glad that I can say I popped Shirley Bassey’s cherry. I’m sure there aren’t many people who can say that, but I’m one of them! I’m kidding. I love Shirley Bassey, she’s one of my favourite artists ever. She was actually on my collage of favourite women, before I took it down. I adore her, so the fact that I got to do that as well… And the Spice Girls! All amazing people I really look up to. Also, I can’t tell you the pressure of performing in front of one of the band members. I had to do it in front of Emma Bunton and Alesha Dixon! You can’t ask for more pressure than that. You’re wondering why I had a bit of a tiff in Untucked… The pressure of it all is just too much. I just look back and can’t help but think how amazing it is that I got to do that in front of those people and to exit on a good note. I’m so chuffed.