Exclusive: Sagittaria on Drag Race España and her drag “evolution”

One of the youngest competitors of the first season of Drag Race España, Sagittaria has proven that her lack of experience hasn’t stopped her from standing out. Indeed, being so young might be the reason she got so far in the competition. Because of that, she found it easier to adapt to the various challenges and as a result, enchanted the judges with her fresh approach to drag.

Sagittaria has been hailed as the “body queen” of the season. In the first design maxi-challenge, she presented a crafty look that emulates a constellation (even though she can’t sew). The star also surprised the judges in the Snatch Game with her impeccable comedic timing, impersonating a very popular meme in Spain.

Today (25 July), we’ll find out who will be crowned the first Spanish Drag Superstar. According to social media, her evolution in the show and sickening aesthetic could bring her the crown.

Hello Sagittaria, how are you?

Hi, I’m very good!

Although your start in the show was somehow discreet, you won the improv challenge and you surprised everyone with your the Snatch Game. Were you aware that you were such a good comedian?

In the comedy challenges I have surprised even myself! I saw that the judges were liking what I was doing but I really didn’t know if I was doing it right or not.

You are one of the youngest contestants of the season which, in my opinion, made a lot of people underestimate you. Were you intimidated by being so young?

I was not intimidated. There were things in which I did not have as much experience as some of my colleagues. For example, I had never done micro – speaking in front of the public – while there were people who had already done it working at nightclubs.

Out of all your incredible looks this season, which is your favourite?

My favourite look is one that hasn’t come out yet – the look I’ll wear in the final. I also really like my entrance look and the one inspired by the “Crema Catalana” for My Roots Runway.

I’d like you to tell us more about your My Roots Runway look. Was it your first and only option from the beginning? It turned out to be a simple, clear and objective idea, executed to perfection.

My idea at the beginning was to make a half-bikini and half-flamenco outfit because my parents are from Cádiz. My roommate said, ‘Though you have Andalusian roots, you really are Catalan.’ In the end we decided to make a look inspired by the “Crema Catalana”. Once decided, I began to think about how to bring this concept to fashion and to my own style. One day I started to draw it and thought, ‘What if the plate was the shoulder, and the cream drips off of it?’ My designer was not convinced by the idea, but when I showed him the design he said, ‘Okay, let’s do it, it’s very cool!’