Ruby Rose dives into her role as a ‘psychopathic’ mercenary in SAS: Red Notice

What drew you to the film?

At the beginning, the way I read the logline, I wasn’t thrilled. I wasn’t like, ‘I can’t wait to read this,’ because it sounded like an action film where I take over the Channel Tunnel and then a train… I thought, ‘Okay, I’ll give this a read.’ It came with a book called The Good Psychopath. I was like, ‘That’s a weird reference for an action film… but okay!’ I realised and put it all together with Andy McNab having written this book and many other books, including The Good Psychopath, explaining what psychopathy is; being on the spectrum and how there are many functioning psychopaths like brain surgeons and people in the military. The military is a great place for them to be because they’re not going to come back with PTSD and can do their job, but also switch that off and be regular. Then, there’s lawyers. There’s a bunch of people that just live. I thought it was going to be a unique challenge because she’s a psychopath, she doesn’t have emotions or feelings, and a lack of understanding about what’s right and wrong, but not to an extreme where you go to the Jeffrey Dahmer’s and the Ted Bundy’s, where it’s a completely different type. I thought, ‘Interesting how I’m going to have this portray this character with all this complexity, but without really showing emotion,’ which isn’t what you want to do when people are like, ‘You always play action stars! Where’s the emotion?’ It’s like, ‘Now I’m playing a psychopath, this will be fun! I’ll really show my range!’ But, the challenge was making her likeable and understandable, or even if you don’t understand her, fascinated behind what’s going on. I loved that you have Sam and myself as a good guy and a bad guy. But really, who’s to say which is which? Both people believe that they are doing the right thing for the right reasons. So, I loved that it’s more complex than what I thought was gonna be another action film. It’s a really interesting story, also with Sam’s character and my character not understanding why he wouldn’t wanna be with another person that’s like him and understands him. There’s a huge character arc with me and my father, the enemies, Sam, and the growth and relationship with my brother. It’s really interesting having to pinpoint what each of these people mean to me when they can’t mean what they usually mean.

Reading the synopsis or watching the trailer, you would expect Grace to be a one-note villain, but she’s not. She’s a war criminal, but somehow – at times – likeable, because we come to understand her relationship with her father and her brother, and there’s obviously that moment on the train with the child. Do you think it’s important to depict villains as multi-faceted and not just a typical baddie?

I think any great villain that we watch on our screens, and I’m not talking about real life villains like when you’re watching Ted Bundy documentaries, is a complex person. If you look at Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, or Heath Ledger, there are many levels to different kinds of villains and villains in all different films. I think in this one, in particular, you’d be amiss to not include the fact that they’re both the same in so many ways. She made a decision earlier on in the film, as part of her job, to make certain calls. She makes a call, people die. Then, with the similar situation on the train, she never made a decision that she’s going to kill children, or this or that, so when a kid accidentally gets injured… Because she’s not on this end of the spectrum where she doesn’t know right from wrong, and she doesn’t know how to control her urges, she just knows. ‘That kid shouldn’t be shot, that’s annoying.’ It was a different line and I ended up changing it to, ‘Can you fix it?’ There’s no passion or care towards it, but she just isn’t that kind of villain. It’s almost annoying for her, like, ‘Ugh! Now I have to fix this…’

Red Notice smashes stereotypes because it still feels rare to see a layered female villain, let alone leading a team of male mercenaries. Would you say Hollywood has improved in how female roles are approached within action films?

Yeah, I do absolutely. I think that there was a time where you could count the amount of women that did action films on one hand, and now that’s grown exponentially. Whether it’s a villain, hero, anti-hero, whatever that is, they’re realising more and more that everyone – well, not currently! – wants to go to the movies. Wherever that is, they want to watch films and television, whether you’re a woman, man, gender non-binary, Black, white, Hispanic, everything. I think we’re doing diversity across the board a lot better, but obviously we have so much further to go because we’re still asking that question. Once we don’t have to ask that, we’ve probably solved that conundrum. For now, people are doing their best and that’s why whenever there’s an action film, or any film, where a female is playing a role that is a new thing that the studio is trying, I’ll make sure I see it and buy it so we can support all those roles.