Exclusive: River Medway says “there’s no other season” like Drag Race UK season 3

Our hype levels for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three have soared through the mothertucking roof thanks to River Medway.

The 22-year-old queen sat down with GAY TIMES about the highly-anticipated season ahead of its premiere tonight on BBC iPlayer, and said she was “gagged every day” she was on set.

“Every single day you don’t know what you’re getting into,” she told us.

“You think you know everything that‘s going to happen – you don’t! I’m honestly not even exaggerating, it’s obviously going to be my favourite season of Drag Race because it’s so bloody good. I’m so excited for the world to see it.”

River added: “It’s not just typical gaggy stuff. It’ll all make sense and it’s so exciting and there’s no other season like it.”

The star’s comments echo the sentiment of fellow queen Vanity Milan, who hailed season three as “the best season you will ever watch of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.”

When we asked River to describe her style of drag and what we can expect from her on the series, she called herself a “musical theatre-loving pop princess” and “Hannah Montana superfan” who’s “honestly just here to have fun”.

During her Meet the Queens, River admitted that she’s aiming to conquer Drag Race’s staple maxi-challenge, the all-singing, all-dancing Rusical extravaganza.

“That’s really my thing. I’m really competitive – I am in it to win it,” she stated. “I want to strut on that runway and show everyone what I can do.”

The 10 other contestants competing on the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are Anubis, Charity Kase, Choriza May, Elektra Fence, Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, Veronica Green and Victoria Scone.

The latter makes herstory as Drag Race’s first ever cisgender female contestant.

