Exclusive: Manila Luzon reveals how former Drag Race star came to the rescue in Kylie lip-sync

Manila Luzon has revealed some behind-the-scenes tea on her epic lip-sync smackdown with Kylie Sonique Love.

The legendary RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant, who rose to fame on the third season before making further appearances on All Stars 1 and 4, made her comeback on the franchise earlier this year as a lip-sync assassin for All Stars 6.

Manila, who’s slain viewers with some of the most sickening lip-syncs in the show’s herstory (not a joke! just a fact!), competed against Kylie to the beat of Christina Aguilera’s chart-topping anthem Dirrrty.

Ultimately, Kylie triumphed over Manila thanks to her kicks, flips, splits and various other gymnastic-heavy tricks. The performance received widespread praise from fans and critics, going viral on all of the social medias.

Speaking with GAY TIMES about the showdown, Manila said it was an “honour” to be asked back as a lip-sync assassin, although Xtina’s iconic anthem wasn’t… in her wheelhouse.

“I’m not a huge dancer, as you saw, in that lip-sync, but I do like the storytelling aspect of performing a song,” said the Karaoke Club: Drag Edition star. “I was very honoured to come back and perform it. Christina’s Dirrty is one of my favourite songs. I love it, but I don’t perform it because I am a… classy queen.”

When we asked Manila if she knew Kylie was going to be her opponent beforehand, the star explained: “They don’t tell me anything. They only tell you the song that you’re gonna lip-sync and that’s only a day before you go and film it.

“So, I was scrambling to find an outfit to wear because I didn’t have any new clothes. It was a pandemic, so I had halted all my production of costumes! I was like, ‘What costume has not been seen or doesn’t have a hole in it?'”

Manila said she wanted to “get all skanky” to the track, presumably to match the racy lyrics and iconic video to the song. Because she had nothing to fit the occasion, one of her close friends – who happens to be a former Drag Race alum – came to her rescue. The sisterhood is real!

“I had to scramble and find an outfit,” continued Manila.

“Luckily, my friend Willam had some really skanky outfits for me to wear! But yeah, I had no idea who I was performing against.”

Following 12 weeks of challenges, lip-syncs and runway presentations – let’s not forget the “game within a game” twist – Kylie was crowned the winner of All Stars 6, defeating Eureka, Ginger Minj and Ra’Jah O’Hara in the process.

With her win, Kylie made herstory as the first trans contestant to conquer a season of Drag Race hosted by RuPaul.

Watch our reigning queen battle it out against Manila to Dirrty here or below.