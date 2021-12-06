Exclusive: Kitty Scott-Claus reveals hilarious story behind Drag Race UK’s “alternate ending”

“I think I fell over,” says the UK’s number one Gemma Collins/Cilla Black/Jane McDonald impersonator, Kitty Scott-Claus. “Because in my head I was like, ‘I’ve not won. I know I’m not going to win.'” The beloved Drag Race UK contestant is speaking with GAY TIMES about the season three crown, which ultimately went to Krystal Versace, and how she embraced her inner pageant queen for the unaired moment it was plonked on her head. “Do you know in Miss Congeniality when she’s sobbing?” continues Kitty. “It really went like that.”

For the grand finale of Drag Race UK season three, Kitty, Krystal and their fellow finalist Ella Vaday were tasked with writing and recording lyrics to Ru’s fan-favourite holiday anthem Hey Sis, It’s Christmas, before strutting down the runway in their final three eleganza. Although she didn’t sashay away with the crown and sceptre, Kitty won the hearts of viewers around the world with her relentless optimism, hilarious one-liners and quintessential British humour. And with her excellent track record – two wins, zero bottom placements and not one bad critique from the panel – Kitty has already been touted as a frontrunner for All Stars.

Here, we speak with Kitty about her incredible run on the Emmy-winning series, the GC’s response to her Snatch Game impersonation and why she never thought she’d take home the crown. Kitty also reveals the queens she wants to see on season four and the moment that gagged her the most when re-watching the series.

Thank you for taking the time to chat with me today, Kitty Scott-Klaus: The UK’s Next Next Drag Superstar.

Next, next, next, not quite the drag superstar!

How has life been for you over this past week since the finale?

Mad. Wild. So exciting. I’m loving every second. Can we just for a second talk about Dani Harmer, Tracy Beaker, being there. Hell! I was not expecting that at all! But, I died. I was literally the biggest fan in the world and I was like, ‘Do you mind if we get a little picture?’ I was so not cool!

I was in the elevator with her and I didn’t even realise it was the Dani Harmer until I got out…

No! She was pregnant as well. I was like, ‘Tracy… You’re only young Trace!’ She’s actually not, she’s older than me but go off Dani Harmer!

I was that annoying fan because I went up to her like, ‘Bog off!’

I was like, ‘Where’s Justine Littlewood? Where’s Cam’s car now? Down the scrap heap I bet!’

Take me back to the moment the top three were sat watching the finale and Krystal’s name was called…

Heartbreaking! No, I’m joking. Growing up as a fan of the show, you watch the videos of the queens finding out who actually wins because we do all the alternate endings and things. So I remember watching it and saying to the girls, ‘I can’t believe we’re here. I cannot believe we are sat in this room, the three of us.’ We held hands the entire episode. We were just squeezing each other, crying with each other, laughing with each other. It was so gorge. I was thinking, ‘This is wild that we are here. This is madness.’ But it was incredible, it was so lovely to be with Krystal and with Ella. I love them both so, so dearly, I hold them in such high regards and to even be up there with the two of them, and Vanity Milan in top four, was such an honour. It was just so gorgeous to be in the room with them.

I’m not sure if you can tell me this, but what happened in the version where you got the crown?

I think I fell over. Because in my head I was like, ‘I’ve not won. I know I’m not going to win.’ Do you know in Miss Congeniality when she’s sobbing? It really went like that. I think it’s common knowledge that they do alternate endings because it keeps the mystery alive. No one knows who’s won. It was weird to do the endings then go back and do the next one. It was so bizarre.

Why didn’t you think that you were going to win? You were incredible this season.

I remember being in the moment and it was when we were waiting to find out who was lip-syncing, and it ended up being all three of us. Bear in mind, I was completely delusional the rest of the series because I was like, ‘I’ve won this, I’ve got this in the bag!’ Really misplaced confidence there! But when it got to that moment, I thought it was the time they’d be like, ‘Kitty, thank you, you’re third place.’ That’s where my brain went, so when we came round to finally lip-syncing I was like, ‘Oh hell. I don’t know the words! I don’t know this song!’ The fear of god! Me and my friends have this running joke, because I love that song but I don’t know the words. I always go, ‘You don’t know me!’ But it’s ‘own me’. We watched it back and my friends were like, ‘You did the wrong words!’ It was a miracle I got them out in the first place.

I have to tell you my personal favourite moment from the season, which I think is quite underrated. It was during Snatch Game when you responded to another queens’ answer like, ‘I don’t get it.’

[Laughs] It was Scarlett when she went, ‘AHH!’ That was all Scarlett [Harlett] did for every answer and I just remember being like, ‘I don’t get it.’ Just a throwaway moment, so silly! I feel like that’s one for the elites. If you know you know. You’re elite, babes.

Some people are born elite. Some people are not.

They want to be, but they don’t get it. No, honestly, this is my favourite thing about watching Snatch Game back. I haven’t watched many of the episodes back, but for Snatch Game I have, because in my head I’m like, ‘I’ve lived it.’ I went back and was just howling at it. They don’t tell you when the cameras are on or off, so Krystal is sat there turned off and River was openly laughing at everyone. It just kills me! Whereas I was just like, ‘I’m going to stay in GC the whole time. I’m gonna be doing my makeup and my bronzer and everything.’ So funny. It kills me.

Has the GC said anything about your Snatch Game?

Yeah! I’ve actually just recorded an episode of her podcast! She got in touch after the Snatch Game episode aired and she was like, ‘Smashed it, honey, you looked amazing!’ That is so funny. If I could go back in time and say, ‘It’s okay, Gemma will approve!’ So wild. Obviously when you’re in the room and Ru is like ‘Who are you going to do?’ I’m still like, ‘I would have loved to do Cilla Black.’ Cilla would have been such a scream, I think. I had so many lines ready to go! I was going to be so stupid and try to take over! Cilla was my first choice, then Jane McDonald was my second choice. I was going to do loads of cruising puns and Northern accent jokes. I was going to be so funny but I am glad I went with Gemma, I had so much fun as the GC.