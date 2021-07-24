Exclusive: Killer Queen wants to win Drag Race España and ‘be the political queen Spain needs’

A doctor by day, a drag queen by night. Could be a great synopsis for a new comic series, but it’s just the real story of Drag Race España finalist Killer Queen. “ Behind these tons of makeup, there’s a doctor. In my daily life, I’m a doctor. I work in the emergency department and I love it”, she revealed during the Meet the Queens session.

Killer started doing drag through theatre six years ago and never stopped. In the Snatch Game, she took a huge risk imitating the controversial governor of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso – a great move recognised by the judges, who decided she was the first Snatch Game winner in Drag Race España herstory.

Even before the premiere of the show, when the cast was known to the public, a performance of Killer’s went viral, in which a member of the public asked her not to politicise drag. She replied, “drag is political”.

This Sunday (July, 25th), Killer could be crowned as Spain’s first Drag Superstar. As she told us during this interview, Spain is in the need of a winner with a political slant.

Hi Killer, how are you?

I’m fine, here I am sewing a bit. Welcome to a drag queen’s workshop!

Are you feeling nervous about the finale?

Since the work is already done, it will be whatever it is meant to be. Whatever the outcome, it will be good.

Are you surprised to have reached the finals?

Yes, because many of the challenges were very complicated and difficult for me. It has taken me a lot of personal effort and working hard to improve myself. Each day it became more difficult to keep moving forward. It was hard for me to see myself in the final.

How long have you been doing drag and how did you start?

I have been doing drag for more than six years. In November, it will be seven years doing drag. I started in a theatre group and from there I jumped into the Madrid nightlife by participating in a drag contest for new talents which I won.

Which one of your season one runways is your favourite?

Of all the looks, the one I liked the most was Dalí’s look for the Spanish Art Runway. It was one of the looks that most represented my creative essence and it was the most experimental. I really liked being on the runway and wearing something that is not so common.

Are there any looks where the end result wasn’t how you envisioned?

If we had had more time, many things could have been improved a lot. But perhaps the look that I was less confident and turned out to be the one that the jury liked the most, was Rosalía’s look. It was the furthest from my aesthetics and what my drag is.