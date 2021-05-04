Exclusive: Jojo Zaho is embracing her status as the Porkchop of Drag Race Down Under

Following centuries of rumours (most of which were fake, according to Michelle Visage), the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under premiered over the weekend and introduced 10 sickening Australian and Kiwi contestants to the ever-expanding franchise. Thanks to the mixture of – in the word(s) of Kandy Muse – cunty personalities, riveting lip-sync and special guest appearance from Thor director Taika Waititi, the premiere received acclaim from viewers and Drag Race alum on social media. Bar a dingo eating RuPaul’s makeup, it was a home run.

That sports reference does not apply for one queen, however. Although she made Mama Ru cackle the house down in the mini-challenge and received more airtime than most of her competitors, thanks to her unflinching pride in her Aboriginal background, Jojo Zaho sadly got the Pork(chop). Shortly after her elimination, we spoke with Jojo about her time on Down Under, who she planned to impersonate on Snatch Game and the “blunt” sense of humour in the Australasian drag scene.

Condragulations on making the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under! How does it feel to be a Ru Girl?

Absolutely insane! I’ve said it a few times quietly to myself. I’m like, ‘You’re a Ru Girl. Okay…’ I’m just trying to warm myself up to it because it’s one of those things where it all happens so quick. When we got home from filming, it was straight into Mardi Gras, then preparation for the screening and everything to launch. It’s nice now that my episode is done, because I can sit down and fully process it all!

Have you had a chance to properly reflect on your elimination?

I did that in New Zealand! I had my cry and my few days of, ‘Oh, you’re terrible. You suck. You’re shit.’ Then I got to the point where it was like, not everyone gets to go on the show. They pick queens they think have a chance of winning, so I look at the positives more than the negatives.

Anyway, isn’t it better to be the Porkchop than the queen who goes second?

Exactly. It’s always the top four and the first that people remember. There’s just something kind of punk about being the Porkchop of the first season. Always leave them wanting more, basically.

Personally, I was really shocked to see you go. Out of all the queens, I feel like we learned the most about you from episode one. Did you find your elimination shocking?

A little bit, yeah, only because I was getting a lot of eye looks. Ru was looking at me a lot, I was making her laugh. It seemed great. Then, Elektra pulled out the tricks and I was like, ‘Ahh, this is gonna kill me! But also, is it gonna be seen as a desperate act? I don’t know how it will be received.’ I was just in my mind like, ‘Not me, not me, not me.’ Then it was.

In the words of Sonique, it was like Mortal Kombat on that stage!

Literally! It was one of those kings, it kinda threw me off what I was doing because I was pointing and then she jumped up. I was like, ‘Ahhh bugger! Alright, here come the tricks!’

I honestly thought it could’ve been a double shantay, as it was one of the most entertaining first lip-syncs ever?

Even though I was there and I know what happened, watching it, I found myself laughing when we’re walking in front of each other. We both had a good time doing it. At one point, she got in front of me and I lost balance, so I grabbed her and shifted her to the side so I could regain balance. It was a fun lip-sync. I enjoyed it with her. We both played off each other with the lyrics, as well.

Right out of the gate, you came into the werkroom and made it clear that you were going to provide some much-needed representation for Aboriginal Australians. Heading into the show, was this important for you to do?

Absolutely. Once I got over the initial shock that I was going to be on it, it was like, ‘Okay, what are we gonna do? I wanna do this, this and this.’ One of the things that hit me was, ‘This is much bigger than just you. You’ve been given such a unique and international platform where you have, not so much an obligation, but a responsibility to send a positive message and to share a culture that’s not quite well-known around the world.’ We know about America’s First Nations people and Canada’s First Nations people, but the world still doesn’t know quite a lot about Australia’s First Nations people. So for me, I was gonna do what I can do to at least spark conversation.

That’s the beauty of Drag Race, we get to learn so much about different cultures…

Exactly. You get to learn about each of the queens’ different struggles and some struggles can be quite similar, but unique. There’s also things certain members of the audience can also relate to.

Have you had feedback from Indigenous Australians?

Yeah, absolutely. It’s all been beautiful and positive messages of feeling pride in their culture and seeing it represented. I’ve had a few messages from younger, queer Indigenous kids who were just happy to see representation of two aspects of who they are on screen, seeing themselves in me, which was absolutely beautiful.