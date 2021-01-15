Exclusive: Joe Black addresses that controversial Drag Race UK elimination

Has there ever been a more controversial elimination than Joe Black’s? In the word(s) of Michelle Visage, “NO!” Although the legendary entertainer left audiences slain with her two ensembles, in which she paid homage to David Bowie and the golden – we repeat, golden – interior of the Brighton Pavilion, the panel, however, were unimpressed.

Social media hailed their comments as “baffling” and “pure bollocks“, going as far to demand justice with a change.org petition. Even Tracy Beaker herself, Dani Harmer, was “gobsmacked” at the outcome, which saw Joe frustratingly sashay away in last place. Doesn’t feel right, huh?

“I just stood there smiling like, ‘Mmm hmm. Mmm hmm. I don’t agree with this necessarily, but smile smile smile.’ Obviously, it’s about the queens and the show, but it’s also about the audience and how the audience reads things,” Joe tells GAY TIMES.

“The audience, from what I’ve seen online, very much disagreed with them as well! The audience are the ones to react to this, and they’ve made their feelings clear! Michelle Visage is apparently, I’ve been told on Twitter, no longer welcome in Brighton!”

Following Joe’s frustrating elimination, we spoke with the star about her critiques on the main stage, losing the lip-sync to the “wonderful” Bimini Bon Boulash, and who she would’ve impersonated for the show’s staple challenge, Snatch Game.

Joe, I love you and respect you, but I am furious that I’m speaking with you today.

I’m furious that I’m speaking to myself! Wait, what?

I mean…

It was quite a night. I was the number one trending thing in entertainment on Twitter. Quite a day!

How did you find the reaction from fans last night? Like you said, social media went crazy!

It was overwhelming. Obviously, for a long time I’ve known that that’s what happens, so the reaction has been grander and more loving than I could’ve ever imagined. I’ve spent the last few months going, ‘God, maybe it wasn’t very Bowie? Maybe it wasn’t!’ Do you know what I mean? I started doubting what I’d done and I saw it and was like, ‘Wait, no! I was right!’

Even Tracy Beaker was furious!

Tracy Beaker was fuming. Boy George is quite a prolific tweeter and I was like, ‘Right, he’s friends with Bowie, let’s see if he’s said anything.’ Last time I checked, he hasn’t said anything yet. What I’m also hoping for is Sophie Ellis-Bextor to be fuming. For no particular reason, other than I’m very fond.

Like you tweeted, you both went home in grande costumes on the first episode…

You say “grande,” but what I actually said was “ridiculous” costumes!

C’mon though, that pavilion look was gorgeous. What was going through your mind during the judge’s critiques? It was all so baffling!

