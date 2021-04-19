Exclusive: Here’s who Jaida Essence Hall wants to win Drag Race season 13

Jaida Essence Hall has revealed her winner for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13.

The fierce queen, who conquered over Gigi Goode and Crystal Methyd on last year’s competition, joins Associate Editor Sam Damshenas and Fashion Editor Umar Sarwar on the latest episode of Snatched! – a GAY TIMES original podcast about all-things Drag Race.

This week, Sam and Umar discuss the drama and conflama of the 13th season, including the maxi-challenges, runways and lip-syncs, as well as the performances of each of the finalists: Gottmik, Kandy Muse, Rose and Symone.

Before Sam and Umar name their personal winner, Jaida makes a special guest appearance to share her thoughts on the season and who she wants to usurp her as America’s Next Drag Superstar.

“Going into the competition, I had known Symone for a very long time, but I knew of her, I didn’t know her personally. Watching her journey on the show, it’s insane to see how talented and grounded she is in herself,” reveals Jaida.

Although Jaida respects all four finalists and would be happy to see any of them sashay away with the crown and $100,000, she’s team Kandy Muse.

“Kandy was the one person that I had known before the show. We were really close, so I’ve wanted this moment for her the most out of everybody. So, I’m going to have to say my girl Kandy,” the star tells GAY TIMES.

“She has a background like me, we’re similar in a lot of ways. Although the other contestants have a really good chance at winning as well, there’s something about rooting on somebody you’ve known before the dream even came true for them.

“I just know how important is it to her and how bad she wants it. It would be nice to see that dream come true for her.”

Jaida’s successor will be crowned this Friday (23 April) after the top four contestants compete in a lip-sync smackdown for the crown.

Snatched! is available on all streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. You can listen to the latest episode, How to win RuPaul’s Drag Race with Jaida Essence Hall, below.