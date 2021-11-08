In an exclusive interview with GAY TIMES, Brooke Lynn Hytes spilled the T on who she wants to see snatch this season’s Drag Race UK crown.

The Canada’s Drag Race host recently visited the UK, where she couldn’t stop running into one of the season three queens who she “absolutely fell in love with”.

“I met our dearly departed Victoria Scone in the UK when I was there last month and I just absolutely fell in love with her,” Brooke explains. “There was a week where we ran into each other literally every day, so we became buddies. I was so sad to see them go.”

The beloved queen, who hails from Cardiff, made herstory for the Emmy Award-winning franchise as its first-ever cisgender female competitor.

Victoria’s appearance was met with widespread praise from fans and fellow Drag Race competitors, and Brooke is no exception.

“I think it’s amazing, drag is for everybody so I think everybody should be able to compete is my view on it,” she says of Drag Race becoming more inclusive. “I’m very happy that the franchise is opening up to a more diverse group of performers and let’s keep it going, I want to see more.”

Despite admitting that she is “horrible at actually watching the show,” Brooke has managed to see some of Drag Race UK season three.

Asked who she would love to see go all the way, the drag icon tells GAY TIMES that she has her eye on Kitty Scott-Claus.

“In terms of who’s still there, I really like Kitty,” she reveals. “I just love her energy, I think she’s so fun and she just reminds me of your young, cool, drunk aunt – she gives very that vibe.”