Exclusive: Drag Race UK’s reigning queen The Vivienne reveals her winner for season 2

The Vivienne has revealed her pick for the UK’s Next Drag Superstar.

Speaking with GAY TIMES on the latest episode of Snatched!, the legendary entertainer – who conquered on the first season of Drag Race UK – said she wants RuPaul to crown [insert dramatic Eastenders theme here] Bimini Bon Boulash.

“I want Bimini to win. I’ve just fell in love with them more and more. They’re the only person who hasn’t really caused drama, hasn’t been involved with drama. They’re so, so intelligent. They look fantastic,” she explained.

The Vivienne also praised Bimini’s season two journey. After lip-syncing for her life in the premiere, the East London-based contestant went on to win four maxi-challenges, becoming the first ever competitor on the British spin-off to accomplish this feat.

“They’ve really progressed from episode to episode to episode, which is something I really like to see. I just think they’ll be a great reigning queen,” she added.

On this week’s episode of Drag Race UK, the final four contestants – Bimini, Ellie Diamond, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce – paid homage to one of Britain’s most iconic soap operas as they starred in the new BBC drag drama, BeastEnders.

Although the queens were praised for their performances, with Michelle Visage hailing the challenge as one of the best acting-related challenges in herstory, Ellie and Tayce were forced to compete in the lip-sync showdown.

After flipping, kicking and splitting to the beat of Steps’ iconic dance anthem, Last Thing On My Mind, RuPaul blessed them with a rare double shantay, meaning four contestants will advance to next week’s highly-anticipated grand finale.

Bimini, Ellie, Lawrence and Tayce will face-off in an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza for the crown, while Michelle, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and all of the eliminated queens ruturn to witness RuPaul crown a brand new champion.

To hear our thoughts on the brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, subscribe to Snatched! an original podcast from GAY TIMES. Each week, we dissect all of the drama and conflama of the latest episode and chat with the eliminated queen, who spills all the T on their exit and time on the series. Snatched! is now available on all streaming services including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.