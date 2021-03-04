Exclusive: Drag Race UK stars tease the future of the United Kingdolls

Could the United Kingdolls bing bang bong the charts again? According to the quartet, it’s likely.

In the fifth episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two, A’Whora, Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce launched their bid for pop superstardom and RuRuvision galore with the infectious, Leland and Freddy Scott-penned pop track UK Hun?

Their performance received widespread acclaim from the judges. Viewers also hailed it as one of the best musical numbers in herstory alongside the likes of Read U Wrote U and Kitty Girl on All Stars 2 and 3, respectively.

Following the episode, UK Hun? skyrocketed to number one on iTunes, triumphing over new entries from stars such as P!nk, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, subsequently making its debut on the UK Singles Chart at number 27. To put it into perspective, this is a higher position than RuPaul’s signature hit Supermodel, which peaked at 39 (shockingly), and The Frock Destroyers’ classic anthem Break Up Bye Bye, which peaked just outside the top 30 at number 35.

Although Tayce and A’Whora admit that UK Hun? is never spoken of in their flat – “It’s like Voldemort in Harry Potter!” – the latter says it’s “surreal” to have bing, bang bong’d the UK Singles Chart. “I wish it was something with a bit more taste,” she jokes, to which Tayce responds: “But here we are! We push through baby! Teletubbies on acid!” Bimini adds: “Having UK Hun make it into the Official Singles Chart is crazy because I grew up as a pop fanatic. My music tastes are so varied and my dad would always be like, ‘Pop music is rubbish!’ and all of this, but I’m obsessed with it. So, to be in the charts is mind-blowing.”

Lawrence says: “Yeah, I can’t believe it. As someone who doesn’t sing and dance, it’s just not what I’m accustomed to, I’m so proud of us for making it work. Not even making it work, we made it a hit! It just means so much to me and the rest of the girls because people can’t get it out of their heads!”A’Whora claims that UK Hun? has now become the new “gay language” due to the fact that she’s been propositioned on gay dating apps from users with lyrics from the song. “They’re like, ‘Show me your ding dang dong. Fancy a bing bang bong?’ I’ll say hey and they’ll say, ‘UK Hun?’ Block!”

When recording the song with chart-topping singer-songwriter MNEK, all four queens didn’t think the song would take off on the charts, let alone become the supreme lockdown anthem for viewers around the world. “On the show, you’re going full speed ahead, so you don’t have time to think, ‘Maybe we just made a banger.’ The fact that everyone is in the same position right now and there’s this song to uplift and brighten people’s moods is nothing short of amazing,” explains Bimini.