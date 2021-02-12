Exclusive: Drag Race UK star Joe Black spills the T on the H&M “s**tstorm”

On 11 February 2021, simple high-street retailer H&M was inducted into the Drag Race lexicon. After making a triumphant comeback in the fifth episode of UK season two, Brighton Pavilion stan Joe Black – who controversially sashayed away in last place – managed to extract RuPaul’s inner “We were all rooting for you!” Tyra Banks in one of the most shocking moments in the franchise’s herstory. “We’re looking for Great Britain’s Next Superstar, don’t waste my time. I don’t wanna see any fucking H&M!” Ru told the star, which ultimately resulted in her second elimination of the series.

“I can’t recall another time when that’s kind of happened,” Joe says of Mama Ru’s instantly iconic outburst. “Something about that must’ve sparked something in Mr Charles. All of my Drag Race journey seems to be filled with controversy, which I quite like actually! It’s quite exciting for me. I’ve never felt like I fit in with the Drag Race brand, so the fact that I even got on it in the first place… It would’ve been a wasted opportunity if I had gone on there and done anything else but me.”

For the second time in a matter of weeks, we sat down with Joe to discuss her eventful comeback on Drag Race UK, how she feels about RuPaul’s critiques, and why fans shouldn’t expect her to sashay back into the werkroom for All Stars anytime soon.

Joe, we speak again!

It’s lovely to talk to you again, even under circumstances where, once again, I’ve been booted out of Drag Race!

You kept that quiet, I had no indication on our last phone call that you’d be returning this soon!

[Laughs] Did you ask me whether I’d go back again?

I might’ve…

I think you did! I got asked that quite a lot and I think I always said, ‘Ooh, if that phone call comes in I’ll probably say yes!’ and that phone call did come in, and I did say yes! About three weeks before filming… I wish I had the whole seven months!

How did it feel to be picked by your fellow contestants to return to the competition?

That was gorgeous. When we found out that it was going to be a vote thing, even if I hadn’t got a single vote, I still would’ve said, ‘Thank you very much, lovely.’ You can’t go into these things expecting a certain result, but what actually happened was really stunning. And, I was very surprised by Tayce because I thought Tayce would’ve voted for Asttina! So, that was really lovely because these are the people that I’m, hopefully in the future, sharing sweaty, awful dressing rooms with and clunky ol’ tour buses, all that stuff. To have that kind of love from those people, there will be many more years of chaos to come.

I can imagine that UK Hun, bing bang bong, sing sang song, ding dang dong, isn’t a typical Joe Black song to perform?

Oh god no! There were two things in Drag Race that I was nervous about: sewing and pop. Lo and behold, I turn up and – there’s the returning queen curse anyway, isn’t there? Whoever comes back always leaves immediately. As soon as they said Eurovision I was like, ‘Oh… shit.’ It couldn’t be more out of my element, and I think that was reflected in the clear state of confusion on my face the entire time.

But you looked like you were genuinely having fun?! Or were you thinking the whole time, ‘This is ridiculous’?

Well it is ridiculous isn’t it?! It’s Eurovision! I was having fun because I knew this was something I’m probably never going to do again. It was like, ‘Well, I’ll live my pop group fantasy for these few minutes,’ because I’ll go back to standing still and wearing sequin dresses at some point; putting on a cape, drinking martinis and warbling some miserable, German cabaret number. It was nice to try something new. Not for me, but I’m glad I gave it a go!

Have you bought the United Kingdolls and Banana Drama’s songs on iTunes?

I spent quite enough money on buying every single person’s merch, and I never want to hear that song again! I don’t even wear t-shirts and I can see it now, a stack of everyone’s shirts because I was so determined to support every single person. So no! That song took a long time to get out of my head because it’s such an ear-worm. I can’t have it randomly come on on shuffle! I can’t risk that because then I’ll have to work for weeks again to get that tune out of my head.

Is it a bit of a trigger for you now?

I’m sort of glad clubs aren’t open! Imagine wandering into Revenge in Brighton and walking through the door to hear me going, ‘Welcome back, darlings! I’m here to haunt you (woo!), it’s Joe Black!” with a pop-banging club beat underneath it, or a remix, or whatever the hell people do with these things. I absolutely never wanna hear it again! But, it is a banger.

Glenn Close but no cigar.

Cigar. CIGAR? CiGaaaR?! Tia helped me with my lyrics on this, and we were very proud to rhyme “zig-a-zig-ah” with “cigar” because not many things rhyme with cigar!

There’s a Grammy Award waiting for you Joe.

I know! I’m waiting. I’ve got my phone here. It is on Do Not Disturb-mode but I’m waiting for the Grammy’s to, you know, give me a ring.

Right, it’s inevitable. We have to talk about H&M-gate.

Oh dear…