Exclusive: Drag Race UK star Charity Kase reveals “out of the box” pick for Snatch Game

On the latest episode of Snatched!, Charity Kase revealed her “out of the box” choice for Drag Race’s staple maxi-challenge, the Snatch Game.

The GAY TIMES Original Podcast follows Associate Editor Sam Damshenas and Fashion Editor Umar Sarwar as they review the latest instalment in the Emmy Award-winning franchise.

This week, Sam and Umar discuss the fifth maxi-challenge of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three, which saw the eight remaining queens put on their marketing hats as they produced adverts for a new in-home smart assistant called Draglexa.

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock made her Drag Race debut as she watched the queens stomp down the runway in “expensive-looking” drag, before Charity and Scarlett Harlett competed in the lip-sync smackdown to Shirley Bassey’s classic tune Big Spender.

Although she delivered one of the best runways of the season (facts! are! facts!), RuPaul chopped Charity from the competition – a decision that was met with mixed reactions on social media.

After her exit, the Lancashire queen joined Sam and Umar on Snatched! to discuss the judges’ critiques about her unique aesthetic and RuPaul’s “shocking” decision to not award a single contestant with a RuPeter Badge.

The star also revealed her two “out of the box” options for Snatch Game.

Listen to the latest season of Snatched! on all streaming services including Spotify and Apple Podcasts to find out her incredible characters, and/or read her interview with GAY TIMES here in full.