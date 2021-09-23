Exclusive: Drag Race UK season 3 star Krystal Versace started drag because of season 10 queens

Krystal Versace has revealed how RuPaul’s Drag Race inspired her to become a drag queen.

The fierce entertainer, who hails from Kent, will make her debut on the Emmy Award-winning franchise tonight on BBC iPlayer for the third season of the British spin-off.

At just 19-years-old, Krystal ties season one contestant Scaredy Kat and fellow season three alum Anubis as the youngest RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant in herstory.

Speaking with GAY TIMES for our exclusive interview with the entire cast, Krystal admitted that she was inspired to become a drag entertainer after watching the 10th season of the US spin-off, which featured iconic queens such as Aquaria, Eureka O’Hara, Kameron Michaels, Asia O’Hara, Miz Cracker and Monet X Change.

“I love season 10 and the girls. That was a time where I really got into drag and that was my peak,” said Krystal. “I was in love with those girls, and I remember watching them in Werq the World. That was when I wanted to do drag. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness. One day I’m gonna be up there. That’s my goal.'”

When we asked Krystal how it would feel to perform alongside the aforementioned queens one day, she paused before responding: “That would be crazy.

“I can’t believe it still. It’s so overwhelming for me. Now that I’ve done this, anything that I want and I dream of doing in the future is always going to be a possibility now. I’ve got this far, what’s stopping me from doing everything else?”

Krystal described her drag as “very fierce, very polished and hyper-feminine,” and said her looks “make me feel like I’m living in armour”.

The star also said it’s important for her to inspire other aspiring drag queens “who don’t really know what they wanna do in life” because she can relate. “I didn’t know what I wanted in school. I didn’t wanna follow that path that’s set.

“That’s not me. Then this came along, and I’m doing it! I wanna make people feel, ‘This is an option for you. You can do it. Don’t worry.’”

The 11 other contestants competing on the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are Anubis, Charity Kase, Choriza May, Elektra Fence, Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott-Claus, River Medway, Vanity Milan Veronica Green and Victoria Scone.

The latter makes herstory as Drag Race’s first ever cisgender female contestant.

You can read our cover interview with all 12 incredible queens here.