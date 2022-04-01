Exclusive: Drag Race España star Marisa Prisa has “mixed feelings” about her elimination

As expected, we were treated to an incredible premiere of Drag Race España. It was a ‘caliente’ opening that left viewers elated on social media. A more diverse Pit Crew included non-toned men and a gorgeous trans man. When compared to the first season, the debut of season two doubled the number of viewers in Spain.

One of the best moments of the episode was when Marina, praising Ocaña, an iconic Spanish performer who shocked Barcelona in the 70s, provided the franchise with a historic moment that will not be easily forgotten when she showed her genitals on the main stage. Since its beginning, Drag Race España has supported non-binary and gender non-conforming artists that bring a modern approach to drag.

Onyx won the first maxi challenge with a reinterpretation of the only monument to the devil in the world. Her avant-garde version of the monument of the Fallen Angel, located in Madrid, left the judges amazed by the disturbing figure brought to the runway.

Although the lip sync wasn’t as memorable as it could’ve been, the episode was worthy of a grand debut. We have just talked with the first eliminated queen of this season. Marisa Prisa, who spills the T on the judges’ comments, reveals which other challenge would’ve saved her from getting the pork chop and shares her plans for the future.

Hey Marisa, how are you?

I’m fine, just feeling a little emotional. But I’m okay.

You are the first Galician queen on Drag Race. How is the drag scene over there?

I don’t have much idea about Galician drag. I was living in Madrid and I only went back to Galicia because of the lockdown. I never had many friends in the Galician drag scene, although I know one drag queen that is very Galician that does performances inspired by local products like peppers and other rural things. There is also a group in Vigo that has a small theatre. There was never much of a scene, but it is changing.

You started doing drag at a party where everyone dressed as a girl. How was this?

It was a very tacky summer party. It was my first time and my friend told me that all the boys would be dressed as girls, which turned out not to be true. After some beers, I gradually lost my embarrassment and started to develop the character just for the laughs. I was dressed as a village lady and won the title of ‘King of the Ball’. From there on, I began to develop my drag.

Let’s talk about Drag Race. Could you tell us a little more about your entrance look?

My entrance look is inspired by Galician culture and by the gala regional Galician dress, which is completely black and very expensive. I wanted to make it drag, so I kept the upper part, like Tanxugueiras – a group that was a finalist in the competition to choose the artist representing Spain in Eurovision). In my attempt to make the Galician suit prêt-à-porter I added some volume, included the leaves in silver and embroidered all the rhinestones and the fringe. I wanted to make the skirt stiff, so I could take it off and leave just the stockings underneath instead of the traditional underwear of the Galician dress. I didn’t want to be vulgar, but a little more sensual and draggy.

What was going through your mind when you were told that you were going to lip-sync?

At that moment, I was a little fuzzy. The contest starts the day they tell you “you’re in”. In all this period you do not have time to think about anything. You are thinking about the looks, the shoes and the wigs. Suddenly you’re on the show, and they tell you’re going to lip-sync. I thought, ‘Should we rewind? Should we start again? Was this a test? Is this really happening?’ I was in complete shock. I did the lip-sync and I didn’t even notice. I was in another world.

After listening to the judges’ comments, do you think you had problems executing your ideas or were the jury unable to understand the concept?

One of the critics was that they could not get to know Marisa with both looks. I have mixed feelings about this. They are indeed two different points of view, but Marisa is a very random character because I don’t have a very specific style. Other contestants were told: ‘We already know you, but we haven’t seen you here.’ Not knowing me, they don’t know how random I truly am.