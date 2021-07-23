Exclusive: Drag Race España star Carmen Farala on why she never watched series with RuPaul

Carmen Farala is a lady. In one of her funniest moments in the confessionals, she states: “One of the things I dislike the most in a drag queen is vulgarity.” She is the owner of the best track record of the first season of Drag Race España. The drag queen from Seville won three maxi-challenges and never had to lip-sync. She amazed the judges with her sewing skills and impressed everyone – including herself – with her talent for making people laugh.

As she tells us in this interview, she is inspired by the world of beauty pageants. In her 12-year career as a drag queen, she mainly worked with her image and has performed very few times. All that she had when she entered the werkroom was her beauty, a lot of confidence and great sewing skills that sometimes saved her ass.

This Sunday (25 July), we’ll find out who will be crowned the first Spanish Drag Superstar. We talked with the first finalist in the contest about winning her spot on the craved grand finale of Drag Race España. Let’s find out how she is dealing with all the visibility brought by the show and how confident she is about being the first Spanish winner of the franchise.

Hi Carmen, how are you?

Fine, how are you?

I’m fine thanks! How are you on your nerves for the final?

It is nerve-wracking. I can only talk for myself, but I think my colleagues are feeling the same way. We are getting close to the end, and it seems incredible that it’s so close. It has been a very short time since we entered the werkroom and it seems incredible that it’s already ending. The truth is that we are already crazy about it.

You have been doing drag for 12 years. It’s almost the same time that Drag Race has been on air. I guess when you first started it had nothing to do with the drag world as it is today. How did you start doing drag?

My first contact with the drag world was in Seville, when I started going out. I have been living in Madrid for 12 years and I have been doing drag practically since I arrived here. I started doing drag inspired by the world of beauty pageants. I had a friend from Venezuela, who liked the world of the misses, so that is how I started. I never saw RuPaul, the American version, I did know the show, but for me Drag Race was never my reference. Once they contacted me to tell me that I was in the show, I started watching to see what it was about, but avoided watching too much to avoid my character being influenced by other drag references and remain true to my essence. When you see something that you like, you try to recreate it. The girls who do drag inspired by American drag are very noticeable because they all end up looking alike.

So you started competing as a pageant queen?

Here in Spain there are many drag beauty contests like those in the Canary Islands. I have never participated in a gala in the Canary Islands. I participated here in a gala that was held in 2010, I think. It was called ‘Miss Girl Planet’. It had two or three editions. I competed in the second edition and I won. I started working right away in the world of the night, doing shows and I distanced myself from beauty pageants. But my character continues to be inspired by that femininity of this type of contest.

With your appearance on Drag Race España, you will become a reference for a whole new generation of LGBTQ+ youth. Who has been yours?

Honestly, I have never had a clear reference to follow. I have always considered that simply doing drag is already an activism. You do not need to shout or claim anything because only by going into the street in drag is already a statement. I have admired the world of drag itself for what it represents. It’s true that in Spain we have great drag references such as La Prohibida, or the very Supremme de Luxe.

What did you learn about your drag or what have you improved during your time on the show that you did not expect?

For me, it was one of the most enriching experiences of my life, professionally. I knew that I had the skills to participate in the contest, but I have been surprised at how much I have come to learn. There were barriers like comedy that I had never broken. So overcoming some comedy challenges and even winning them has been amazing.