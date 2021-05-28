Exclusive: Dashaun Wesley on his ballroom beginnings and the impact of HBO Max’s Legendary

Before holding the iconic spot as MC and host of HBO Max’s Legendary, Dashaun Wesley had a fruitful career in the ballroom scene and entertainment sphere. Having started out in his early teens, Wesley fell in love with the passion of voguing and its community. As he got older, the entertainer continued to hone his craft, leading him to become a popular fixture in the ballroom world. In 2009, Wesley and his Vogue Evolution teammates brought voguing to the mainstream when they competed on the hit MTV series, America’s Best Dance Crew. His stint on the series led him to host the behind the scenes specials, while his charismatic personality and talent jump-started his career as a presenter and world-renowned dancer.

Fast forward to 2021 and Wesley is continuing to shine as the electrifying MC of the hit series Legendary. His presence and fiery hype sessions have mesmerised first-time viewers and ballroom enthusiasts alike. GAY TIMES was able to sit down with Dashaun and chat about everything from his ballroom inspirations, working with the iconic judges’ panel, his upcoming projects, season two of Legendary and more. Category is: Tea Time!

When did you first fall in love with ballroom culture?

I take it back to when I was 14. I came out at a very young age. My friends always told me about the West Village in New York City and the way you can be yourself in this one specific area. My very first day going out there I remember seeing this guy with a big old school boombox. He was playing some vogue music and he had a crowd following him. Young and interested in the word, I was like, ‘Let me go check this out.’ So I followed them to the piers and they created a circle and started voguing. It was so amazing to see that I came back the next day and kept going. Then I started making friends and that was my way in.

Were there any legends in the scene that helped shape you into the entertainer you are today?

I have Jack Mizrahi Gorgeous Gucci, who was one of the MC’s that was there before I ever started to come out onto the scene. He’s been one of my inspirations because he was one of the people on the microphone as well. There are plenty of legends probably; performers and dancers who I was looking up to and who I learned the craft from and who I surrounded myself with.

I want to throw it back to your and Leiomy’s time competing on America’s Best Dance Crew with Vogue Evolution. What was that experience like for you?

It’s interesting because when we were hit with season one of Legendary, the same people who were the showrunners for America’s Best Dance Crew were the showrunners for [Legendary]. So it kind of was a little bit of a reunion coming back. The same people you were on the show with you’re now working with them and now have the opportunity to showcase what we were showcasing on that show. Leiomy and I always have our moments where we sit back and we have our little chats and be like, ‘Baby, look what’s happened’, ‘Look where it is now’, ‘Look at what we’re doing.’ We also had the opportunity to share this moment because on this season another Vogue Evolution member was part of the House of Miyake-Mugler

So it was like a full-circle moment?

Definitely a full circle.

Do you feel that you and Vogue Evolution had a hand in the resurgence of voguing in the mainstream?

We definitely resurfaced it. We were watching television one time and came across America’s Best Dance Crew, I believe it was season one. And we saw this group called Fiysh N Chicks and they did the Leiomy move and we all called each other like, ‘Did you see this?’ We knew that people were watching us but when we saw that it confirmed like, ‘Okay we need to do something about this.’ So we started performing for Prides, we started going to different places and making sure we were in the scene. Then we had the opportunity to audition, not once but three times and it took the third time for us to make it on the show.

We need to give a shout out to your time on Pose as Shadow Wintour. What were some of your stand out moments while on set?

I think when it comes to being Shadow Wintour on Pose, I get the opportunity to be the ballroom bad boy that I’m actually not in ballroom. I get to make these rough choices, be this rough kind of dude, shake people up and be boisterous about what I do when stuff doesn’t go right. I’m able to create this character and like I said, it’s something that I don’t do in the ballroom scene but instead on camera. I can make him what I want him to be and I want to be this persona of this bad boy.

So it’s like your alter ego? Like Beyonce and her Sasha Fierce moment?

Yes, yes!

Let’s dive into your MC duties on Legendary. How was the series first introduced to you?

I was in Los Angeles, California, and I used to throw my balls once a month in LA and another event out there and one of the friends of the production people – someone always knows someone that goes to a ball – their friend brought them along. Once they got there they were like, ‘Oh my gosh this looks amazing’ and of course we were like, ‘Something needs to be done.’ So what they did was reached out to all the West Coast leaders and had us all sit down and were like, ‘We want to do something but what do y’all want to do?’ This gave us an opportunity to sit and speak with producers. I think a lot of people get the misconception that they came to us with a full written show – they came to us completely blank. We had the opportunity to let them know about what we do. They attended some of our events and they were there every day and it literally took two years for the show to actually come into play.