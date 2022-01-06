Exclusive: Canada’s Drag Race winner Icesis Couture on snatching Priyanka’s crown

​​”I think that’s the best thing to happen in 2021,” Icesis Couture says after we ask the brand new Queen of the North about her number-one Drag Race moment of 2021. “To everyone! I don’t know how to answer that without saying me! Like, fucking me. I’m fantastic.” The beloved entertainer just usurped Bitch I’m Busy singer Priyanka as Canada’s Next Drag Superstar on the second season of Canada’s Drag Race; a season that has since been hailed by viewers as one of the finest in the Emmy Award-winning franchise’s herstory thanks to its dynamic roster of contestants, hilarious maxi-challenges and stellar judging panel.

Icesis, who describes her drag as a “sexy nightmare”, immediately impressed viewers when she conquered the first maxi-challenge, which saw the contestants create a haute-check couture look that screamed premiere party eleganza extravaganza. Although she fell in the bottom shortly after, Icesis cemented her status as a frontrunner when she slayed the Snatch Game as Spanish icon La Veneno, annihilated Brooke Lynn Hytes in the roast and won another design challenge. In the final, she and her fellow finalists – Kendall Gender and Pythia – performed a brand new remix of Brooke’s Queen of the North, before lip-syncing for the crown to Celine Dion’s classic It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.

Ultimately, Icesis’ powerful rendition of Celine’s ballad in her breathtaking coronation couture left the panel gagged and the Ottawa native made herstory as the first Latin American queen to win Canada’s Drag Race. Here, we speak with Icesis about snatching Priyanka’s crown, the impact of opening up about her mental health on viewers and why she’s now a “more whole and complete” version of herself.

Condragulations on taking home the crown! Icesis, you absolutely demolished that final lip-sync. How did you feel in that moment?

It felt crazy. All the emotions were pouring out of me. We had been there for so long, all of us had fought for so long, we were just so tired, we were excited, we were just so happy and blessed. I feel all three of us just let it go in that lip-sync. We all looked beautiful and I was happy with the song. I was wearing a gown, we were all wearing gowns, so we were happy that it was a slow song! It was so special. I’m just so happy.

It’s All Coming Back to Me Now… What a lip-sync choice! Did you perform the full seven-minute track?

No, what they do is they take portions of the song and make a little mix and that’s what we do. Could you imagine? Doing the seven-minute mix? I don’t have the strength! I’m the oldest one, I’m absolutely not doing that!

Well, I absolutely would’ve watched you three perform the full version! Take me back to the night you won, how did you react when Brooke called your name?

Me, Pythia and Kendall, we had a viewing party together. We did not know who was winning, we weren’t told in advance. It was a full on live reaction. We hid our phones so we wouldn’t be able to see it. All three of us were sitting on the stage and it was just so emotional and I was just so happy I got to spend it with both of them. We are just such good friends and we really love each other. We were saying we’d be happy if any of us won because we just like each other so much. But you know…. I won!

And what was their reaction to your win?

They both had tears in their eyes. They were on their feet screaming and they were hugging me, I wouldn’t let them go! They were pushing me off like, ‘Go get your crown, leave us alone, we’ll talk after!’

Give me the drama! Give me a headline! No, I love that. I genuinely love when it’s RuPaul’s Best Friend Race.

I do enjoy… Let’s be honest, we all enjoy the drama on the reality TV shows, but we also need a balance. I think our season definitely gave the balance and the reason for the balance is, we went and filmed this when we were in full-on lockdown. We hadn’t seen people in so long, it had been months and months and months. So, the fact that we could finally see other people, make new friends, touch people and that everyone was just a nice person, there really wasn’t any reason to fight because we were all so grateful to just be out of the house!

What was that shift like for you, going from lockdown to competing on Drag Race?

The jump to actually filming wasn’t that difficult. What was really difficult was preparing for the show beforehand when we all got the call. I made everything on the show, we had a shortage of wigs and none of my fabric stores were open, so I literally had to beg friends for extra fabric. It was so difficult. You couldn’t even order anything off Amazon, so I think the pandemic definitely hindered being able to create things. But our season looked stunning regardless.

When you told Priyanka you made everything, her reaction was my reaction. Can we just talk about how you were her back-up dancer and now you’ve snatched her crown?

Right?! And in my song the lyrics are “I’m the new queen of the North”, so I feel like I manifested it!

Has what’s-her-name been in touch with you yet?

Yes, I have spoken to Priyanka! She FaceTimed me, Brooke Lynn also FaceTimed me, all the other judges messaged me. Everyone has sent me congratulations! They’re all so happy for me, they’re just amazing people.