Exclusive: Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel on the future of fairytales

Cinderella is a tale old as time and we’ve got plenty of versions to go by. Whether it’s Disney’s 1950s classic or the Charles Perrault original, everyone has come across the infamous story, but nobody has done it quite like Amazon. In this new retelling, Camilla Cabello stars as Cinderella and Idina Menzel as Vivian aka the evil stepmother. Produced by James Corden and written by American screenwriter Kay Cannon, the new musical lends its voice to a high-fashion cinematic reboot. GAY TIMES sat down with stars Camilla Cabello and Idina Menzel to find out more about their roles in the sparkling new film.

This new vision of Cinderella steps away from the traditional narrative. How do you think this Amazon remake serves the legacy of the classic story?

Camila Cabello: Fairy tales have a lot of lesson power and they carry a lot of messages. They get to a lot of people, especially young people, and I think Cinderella adds to the legacy in that it’s kind of an updated value system on fairy tales. It has these feminist ideals of equality for women and inclusivity, with Billy Porter playing the fabulous godmother as a genderless magical entity. It’s an updated version and I think it captures where we are now and where we want to go as a society.

Has there been a moment where, like Cinderella, you’ve had to rely on your personal resolve and self-determination?

Idina Menzel: Yeah, especially when you say you want to be in the entertainment industry, a lot of people go, ‘Oh, that’s hard, such a small percentage of people make it and it’s so much rejection’. You get that a lot when you’re younger. I had very supportive parents and I think you have a sense of yourself and love what you’re doing, and this idea that you’re destined to do it, and nobody’s going to stop you — that’s how you have to feel.

Kay Cannon’s version of Cinderella has significantly more representation than previous iterations of the fairytale. Do you think these changes reflect Hollywood becoming more inclusive?

Camila Cabello: I think women like Kay Cannon are very aware and have these progressive ideals and strive to be really inclusive, ethical, and have fought to get here and these opportunities. She’s going to be a trailblazer for other women. She already is and that’s thanks to the women that came before her and the kind of minorities that came for her. So, I think slowly but surely, hopefully, I think the people that are underrepresented are having more of a voice and more time to shine.

Idina Menzel: I feel a real sense of pride to be in a project like this. I think it’s important to take note of it and see how important it is and celebrate it. I also feel a sort of shame sometimes that we even have to make it a subject that isn’t the norm.