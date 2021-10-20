Brooke Lynn Hytes spilled the T on her All Stars lip-sync against Ra’Jah O’Hara and the song she wishes she could have performed to.

After giving us one of the best lip-syncs in Drag Race herstory on season 11, it was no surprise to see Brooke return as an esteemed lip-sync assassin on All Stars 6.

“It was so much fun,” she tells GAY TIMES. “Honestly, that for me was not stressful because like, I think I’ve said in pretty much every interview I’ve ever done, the least stressed I was on the show was when I had to lip-sync. That was my bread and butter, that’s what I do – I’m a performer, that’s how I made my money as a drag queen for like seven years.”

Brooke reveals that it didn’t take much persuading to get her to return, as unlike on a regular season of Drag Race there are “no real stakes” when you compete as an assassin.

“Either your ego gets bruised and you don’t win the lip-sync or you do, that’s kind of it,” the season 11 finalist explains.

Before arriving at the show’s set, Brooke was convinced she would be lip-syncing against Kylie Sonique Love or Ra’Jah.

Her response when she found out she would be going up against the latter? “Fuuuuuuck.”

She says: “I was like you gotta be fucking kidding me because Ra’Jah is an incredible performer and I know she can tear up some Janet Jackson – so I was like feeling good, I was feeling confident then I heard it was Ra’Jah and I was like fuuuuuuck.”

“Then at the same time, I was so excited because Ra’Jah had a rough time on our season and she didn’t get to showcase what an incredible queen she is and all of her incredible talents.

“That bitch can sew, she can act, she can dance – she does it all, she really does it all and nobody got to really see that.