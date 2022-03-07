Exclusive: Blu Hydrangea ‘loved the attention’ after shocking Drag Race UK vs the World elimination

“I didn’t know that Pangina [Heals] would be the next Manila [Luzon]. I love that!” laughs Blu Hydrangea. The Northern Irish talent is fully aware that she’ll ignite more backlash with her comments, but she’s sticking to her mothertucking guns and giving us drama, honey. “People are sending me hate and I’m like, ‘Ooh, send me more hate. I love it!’ The attention is great.” In the fourth episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World, Blu generated an enormous amount of controversy online when she chose to chop Pangina, the frontrunner for the crown (at the time), from the competition; sparking a debate in the process about “All Star rules” and whether they should, like the Drag Race Thailand co-host, sashay away from the series.

“Pangina, I think the pressure of Thailand and her culture was on her shoulders and it just broke her. I didn’t expect it, that’s why my lip was quivering,” Blu tells GAY TIMES. “Someone said that was a sign of a panic attack, but I’ve never had a panic attack before so I don’t know. I think it was more that I was just upset seeing my friend upset. It wasn’t like I made a malicious decision, I just made a decision that was part of the competition and I didn’t expect it to affect her in such a visceral way.”

Although her lipstick decision continues to be met with uproar online, Blu has received widespread praise this season for her elevated runways and comedy – particularly for her ridiculously entertainting impersonation of Mike Myers’ signature character Austin Powers (and Dr Evil) on the Snatch Game. And, in similar vein to Bimini and Ginny Lemon’s discussion about their non-binary identities on UK season two, Blu’s heartfelt conversation about her gender continued to provide visibility for non-binary and trans viewers at home, with one fan saying the queen is “the non-binary icon I wish I had growing up.”

With the Drag Race UK vs the World finale looming, we caught up with Blu to chat about her decision to cut Pangina, coming out as non-binary and sashaying back into the werkroom as a new and improved Hydrangea.

Blu, this outfit is stunning.

Thank you so much! I thought I’d put on something casual just for GAY TIMES. It’s my syphilis realness. It’s my haemorrhoid moment.

How are you feeling ahead of the final?

I’m great, I’m bloody knackered though. They flipping put you through it at the BBC, they’re really trying to make some magic happen here. Good for them.

I wanna start off with your Snatch Game, which was incredible. What did Mike Myers say when he DM’d you?

He didn’t! I was raging because he probably needs the press these days, I haven’t seen him in anything for a long time. No, I’m just kidding.

How dare he.

That’s the second Snatch Game that I’ve done where I haven’t had a message from a celebrity.

You never got a message from Mary Berry?

No, but I did get a creepy message from Paul Hollywood asking me to dress up as Mary Berry and to meet him behind the bins.

Now that’s an exclusive. We can just end the interview right there.

He said he was a wee bit into it.

Blu, you caused a lot of controversy this season by eliminating Pangina. When you revealed her lipstick, did you ever imagine the response would be this chaotic?

[Laughs] Chaotic is the word. You watch All Stars and you see these queens go, ‘Thank you so much Ru,’ say their catchphrase and then they leave. Then, they tour the world and make their money. Pangina, I think the pressure of Thailand and her culture was on her shoulders and it just broke her. I didn’t expect it, that’s why my lip was quivering. Someone said that was a sign of a panic attack, but I’ve never had a panic attack before so I don’t know. I think it was more that I was just upset seeing my friend upset. It wasn’t like I made a malicious decision, I just made a decision that was part of the competition and I didn’t expect it to affect her in such a visceral way.

Shock factor wise, it felt like when Naomi Smalls eliminated Manila Luzon on All Stars 4. It seemed incredibly tense and emotional on the stage, can you take me back to that moment?

It was very intense. I didn’t know if I’d made the same decision as Baga [Chipz], and I think that if I did know that it would have settled my mind a bit that I was making the right decision. I normally like to pass things by my partner before I make massive decisions like this so it was very, ‘I’m on my own here in this moment, I don’t even think Ru’s going to stand by this decision and I have to pull this lipstick out of my sleeve and ruin someone’s dream.’ It was very intense but it was kind of bittersweet because I had just won, so I was like, ‘Good, great for me.’ I was also going to get rid of the biggest competition so, although her reaction was that intense, I was inside smiling. Somewhere deep within I was very happy, but also very outwardly sad.

After the elimination, you said you enjoyed it…

Oh yeah, it was a bit camp wasn’t it?!