Exclusive: A’Whora ‘stirs the pot’ as she dives into her time on Drag Race UK

In a world of hoes, be A’Whora! You read books and she’s on the cover, so. For the past eight weeks, the fashionista bing, bang bong’d the Drag Race UK competition with her exquisite runway looks and “caricature of a cartoon villain” persona, resulting in some of the most iconic moments and showdowns in the show’s herstory. In the immortal words of Bimini, “Not a joke, just a fact.”

While her two maxi-challenge wins and zero bottom placements convinced viewers that she would land a coveted spot in the final three, A’Whora stumbled this week after serving a raunchy, blue-inspired comedy routine. The bleeps said it all. Sadly, the Worksop-born entertainer fell into the bottom for the first time, where she competed against her best friend Tayce to the beat of Dusty Springfield’s classic ballad, You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me. Following a riveting and emotionally-fused smackdown, A’Whora was told to sashay away from the competition – becoming the latest in a string of shocking eliminations.

“I saw it coming. As gays, we know what kind of drama we live for and we all love to see a best friend fight against a best friend, or a lover against a lover, as they say!” admits A’Whora. “But, at that moment, I felt confident. I thought, ‘This bitch has lip-synced more times than me, I’ve got more wins than her. I’ve got this in the bag!’ I thought if worst comes to, it will be a double save. No, I went home!”

Shortly after her exit from the series, we spoke with A’Whora about her highly entertainting run on season two of Drag Race UK, including all of the drama and conflama from the last episode, her relationships with the queens, and the misconceptions viewers have about her. She also ‘stirs the pot’ as she reveals the unaired moments from the main stage and why her stand-up routine was censored by the BBC. Get your jush, because there’s a lot of T here.

How did it feel to lip-sync against your bestie in the competition?

I mean… I saw it coming. It’s one of those things in Drag Race where, when you’re there, you can sense… As gays, we know what kind of drama we live for and we all love to see a best friend fight against a best friend, or a lover against a lover, as they say! So, I felt it was coming. But, at that moment, I felt confident. I thought, ‘This bitch has lip-synced more times than me, I’ve got more wins than her. I’ve got this in the bag!’ I thought if worst comes to, it will be a double save. No, I went home!

When she got back from Drag Race, what was that reunion like between you both, as you live together?

Because I was so close to the finale, I stayed in the hotel so the next time I saw her was the finale. So, I don’t wanna tell you what happened because you’ll see it on telly! But, it was hard to come back home to our housemates and tell them the news.

I assume your friendship has conquered over that one little lip-sync?

Yeah. We sat and watched it together last night and laughed about it. She’s a lip-sync assassin and I’ve probably performed a handful of times. It’s not my thing. She was like, ‘Girl, you gave me some good competition! You was running for my money!’ I was happy with it. I felt like I did a good job. I looked great. I left looking gawjus. That’s all that matters to me babes!

On Twitter, you revealed that after you left the stage, you came back and paid tribute to the iconic “WHO’S DONE A SHIT?!” video, right?

Yes! I was like, ‘In a world full of hoes, be A’Whora!’ then walked off. They were clapping and I came back and went, ‘WHICH ONE OF YAS HAS HAD A FUCKING SHIT AND NOT FLUSHED THE TOILET?!’ Lawrence Chaney went, ‘Well it weren’t me!’ I then looked at RuPaul and went, ‘DISGUSTING!’ They didn’t use it! I’m fuming!

You also said they cut a moment from the main stage where the queens said who they’d like to go home…

I think I’ve stirred the pot a bit here, haven’t I? Shit stirring all the leaks! But yeah, they didn’t use it. We were all stood on the stage and RuPaul went, ‘Girls, I have a question for you tonight. Who should go home and why?’ We all answered the famous question and I think that’s why it was so heated in Untucked, because we all had that prompted to us. When people are attacking me and Lawrence online and stuff, yeah, they’re in their right to attack us. We were quite spiteful towards Ellie, hands up. We were in our feels. It’s a competition, you get heated! But, it was more because of that, because that does get your blood going. It’s one of those pressure cooker moments on the main stage when you hear that question. That is why we were all riled and Bimini and Tayce were sat there, everyone a bit delirious. It was a hard one, that week.

So which queen said your name? This is me stirring the pot now!

Everyone said the same name except for Ellie Diamond, who said me.

Considering you had two wins and no bottom placements at that point, I don’t get it…

Well, if you look at the statistics as of last week, I had the highest track record with two wins and never being in the bottom. So, I think it was me, Bimini then Lawrence, Ellie and then Tayce. So of course she’s going to say me, I’m the frontrunner! Duh.

You and Lawrence were quite furious with Ellie throughout the episode. It was great entertainment, however, because this is what we like to see, right? The drama!

This is the thing. Episodes one until three or four, I was causing the drama and being the reality TV queen. People were hating on me for it. When it died down and I took a step back, I’m being accused online of being boring! It’s like, what do you want from me? I live for the drama. I love to sit there and have those eyeroll moments with the straw, so… I live for it.

Watching it back, do you feel the same way about Ellie’s decision?

It’s a weird one. Again, I don’t know what I can and can’t say, because I did the stand-up, came out and did my full set. Then they said, ‘A’Whora, your mic isn’t working. You need to do it all again.’ I did it twice, whereas everyone else did it once. That’s why I kept stumbling. I was thrown off by it. It’s hard to watch it back, out of frustration, because I felt like I was at a disadvantage with everything. I was blaming every other thing for it. Watching it back now, at the end of the day, I was crude, I was rude, I was vulgar and I slayed. So, it’s fine.

It seemed like the judges were living for it?

Yeah!

I’ve seen the uncensored version circulating social media, and it doesn’t even feel that crude?

Someone accidentally leaked what I said, which I was aware of, but we move, we roll. It wasn’t that bad, but I think it was more because my family watch the show. The show wanted to be respectful to my family because my nan didn’t want people talking online about her genitalia or whatever’s going on down there. I think that’s why it was done. It was more out of respect for my family. It wasn’t the BBC or anything like that.

Every beep made me laugh more. I was like, ‘WTF is going on?!’

I live for it! We had to do a full eight minute set and you saw probably 40 seconds of it. There was so much more to it. Lawrence’s was hilarious, but they didn’t show all of that as well. It was a clear run watching it that Bimini had it in the bag. The way she was landing everything was spot on. It was a great show. I got mine out of the way first, sat there and enjoying the whole thing with popcorn, and just watched people bomb!

I find it strange that some queens don’t consider you a comedy queen. My two all-time favourite moments from this season are down to you: “100% Essex!” of course, and “SING SANG SONG!” during the UK Hun? rehearsal. Do you consider yourself a comedy queen now?

Everyone knew me as George, the funny and ridiculous queer introvert, where on a night out, I’ll be an absolute prat after one drink. Do you know what I mean? Then when I’m A’Whora, I’m the polar opposite, so all my friends were like, ‘I don’t know how she’s going to read on the show, because we know her as two totally different people.’ I literally do portray A’Whora as the opposite to George. But when I went on the show, I’m constantly having to be A’Whora, and I think George slipped in a bit. I think it was good because now, I’ve fused the two together and become a much better drag queen. I felt like I had to be one thing, but by adding myself into A’Whora, I’ve become a more well-rounded person. I watched it back and I was like, ‘I’m fucking funny! I love me!’