Exclusive: Anita Wigl’it is in “two minds” about Drag Race Down Under controversy

With her vibrant personality, wicked sense-of-humour and quirky aesthetic, Anita Wigl’it quickly became a fan-favourite on the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Under. In episode two, she blessed viewers with one of the most unforgettable Snatch Game performances in herstory as she embraced her inner monarch for an impersonation of Queen Elizabeth II.

It was also one of the most quotable in recent memory thanks to witty retorts such as, “When you get older, things start to get a bit tighter in your D.A.P, Dry Ass Pussy,” and “Meghan called me the other day and said ‘Lizzie, what’s the secret to a long life?’, which I said ‘Don’t piss me off and wear a seatbelt.'” No, we’re still not over it.

Although winners of the infamous challenge historically tend to advance much further in the competition, we were forced to say goodbye to Anita in episode four as she failed to wigl’it in a rucycled look on the runway. Speaking with GAY TIMES about her lip-sync showdown against Karen From Finance, Anita jokes: “I thought we were both bloody terrible to be honest! It’s funny because we had about two and half minutes of the song and we got edited down to about 25 seconds, so there were so many bits that got cut out. If I had to choose, I think I would’ve won if I was being subjective.”

Shortly after the episode, we had a chat with Anita Wigl’it about her time on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season one, her unexpected elimination and the gag-worthy return of frontrunner Art Simone. She also shares her thoughts on the drama and conflama with Scarlet Adams, Etcetera Etcetera and Elektra Shock, and who she wants to sashay away with the crown.

Hi Anita! How are you?

Hi Sam! Good, thank you. I love your beard, it reminds me of the one I had a few moments ago!

Anita, it’s honestly true when they say that beards are make-up for men.

Absolutely. It looks beautiful. You look very distinguished.

When my beard is gone, the bum chin is on full display.

That would be great for an OnlyFans, wouldn’t it? People would be into that, wouldn’t they? It’s amazing what people want to see!

I believe you, Anita. I’m gonna end the call now, if that’s alright with you? I’ve got to work on my OnlyFans profile…

I’d pay £6.99 I tell ya!

What about £7.99?

Ooh, maybe pushing it. Throw in some live videos and we’ll see what we can do.

For you Anita, done. How do you feel after your elimination?

It’s been such a whirlwind since leaving the show and the elimination interviews, it’s been virtually in Australia, America and now the UK. It’s been so incredible.

I’m so happy to be talking with you right now, as I loved you on the show. I just wish it was a bit later on…

I know! The good thing is Sam, we can both stop watching it now. There’s no point, is there?

Right?! You left the competition with so much class. Looking back, what was going through your mind when RuPaul told you to sashay away?

It’s funny because I was really enjoying myself in the competition. Before we did the lip-sync, what you didn’t see is they cut the cameras and they took our mic packs off us, and in that moment, I just had this overwhelming sense of calm because I knew that this wasn’t my time, that Karen would be staying. I thought, ‘Well, let’s just have some fun in this lip-sync, this is what it is and it isn’t my time to shine.’ But who knows what the future holds? When I was told “sashay away” I knew it was coming.

Watching the lip-sync, I honestly thought it was quite even. I didn’t know who was going to stay! Looking back at the performance, who do you think won?

I thought we were both bloody terrible to be honest! It’s funny because we had about two and half minutes of the song and we got edited down to about 25 seconds, so there were so many bits that got cut out. If I had to choose, I think I would’ve won if I was being subjective. But at the same time, Karen did a really good job. That’s the thing with judging isn’t it? Everyone has different opinions and ultimately, I wasn’t judging, so that’s what they decided. Everything happens for a reason, doesn’t it?