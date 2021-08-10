Everybody’s Talking About Jamie: The trailer for 2021’s biggest gay film is here

Amazon Prime has released the brand new trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Based on the critically-acclaimed stage musical of the same name, the biographical musical drama stars newcomer Max Harwood as the title character, a 16-year-old based in Sheffield who dreams of pursuing a career as a drag queen.

According to an official synopsis from Prime Video, Jamie’s “best friend Pritti and his loving mum shower him with endless support, while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle mentors him toward his debut stage performance.”

However, Jamie must also contend with his unsupportive father, an uninspired careers advisor and some high school bullies who “attempt to rain on his sensational parade”.

The synopsis continues: “In rousing and colourful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to overcome prejudice, be more accepting, and to step out of the darkness into the spotlight.”

Harwood is joined by Sarah Lancashire as Jamie’s mother Margaret New, Lauren Patel as Pritti Pasha, Shobna Gulati as Ray, Ralph Ineson as Jamie’s father Wayne New, Adeel Akhtar as Iman Masood and Samuel Bottomley as Dean Paxton.

Deep breath for even more star power: Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge, Richard E. Grant as Hugo Battersby/Loco Chanelle, John McCrea as young Loco Chanelle, Charlotte Salt as Cheryl and Bianca Del Rio as Ms. Haylock.

McCrea – who recently made history in Cruella as the first openly queer character in a Disney film – memorably originated the role of Jamie New on stage in 2017.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is directed by Jonathan Butterell, who directed the stage production, with the screenplay and lyrics written by Tom MacRae.

The LGBTQ+ film was originally expected to premiere in October of 2020 but was put on hold due to concerns over the coronavirus, but will now stream on Prime Vide in over 240 countries and territories on 17 September.

Check out the brand new trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie here or below.