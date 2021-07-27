Every lip-sync smackdown on Drag Race All Stars 6 ranked (so far)

1. Trinity K. Bonet vs Laganja Estranja – Physical (Dua Lipa)

Laganja Estranja’s entrance is worth the top spot alone. Give it an Emmy. Fuck it, give it the EGOT. On 1 July 2021, the season six legend made an instantly iconic comeback to the franchise when she ruvealed her lip-sync assassin gig by jumping into the splits on the main stage, catchphrase in hand. Trinity K. Bonet, who is – in this writer’s opinion – one of the most unbelievable lip-syncers Drag Race has ever seen, was shaking in her goddamn boots, which says it all. To the beat of Dua Lipa’s dance-pop anthem Physical, the two powerhouse performers lit up the stage with costume reveals, backbends, splits, kicks, flips and other tricks we can’t even name because is there even a name for them?! Although the queers weren’t engaging in fisticuffs or flopping out their dicks in Leicester Square, it was basically our equivalent of the EuroCup. In the words of Gottmik, it was “GAGATRONDA!” (Did we use that correctly? Please write back.)