Eurovision 2022: BBC team up with Dua Lipa’s management to find UK entry

The BBC has confirmed plans to find the United Kingdom’s next song and artist for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.
After being cancelled for the first time in history last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic competition was back in full force this year and saw Italy snatch the crown.
With a grand total of zero points, the UK left empty handed – but this hasn’t stopped the BBC from preparing for next year’s festivities.
For the 2022 Contest the BBC and BBC Studios will be collaborating with TaP Music, the global music publishing and management company behind the likes of Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding.
They will work together to find the song and act who will represent the UK at the event in Turin, Italy in May 2022.
Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC says: “In the UK our love for Eurovision is as big as ever and we have grand ambitions for the 2022 Contest, so we’re really excited to announce this collaboration that will enable us to tap into some great music talent.”
The broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on BBC One continues to be one of the most popular Entertainment programmes on the BBC.
The most recent reached an average audience of 7.8 million viewers in the UK, making it the most watched Grand Final in the UK since 2014.
According to the BBC, it’s also one of the most popular Entertainment programmes for younger audiences on the network with 1.5 million 16-34 year olds tuning in.
Suzy Lamb, Managing Director for BBC Studios says: “BBC Studios are proud to once again be producing the coverage of the biggest music competition in world. We’re excited to be collaborating with TaP Music.
“Their expertise in managing world class artists and finding huge international hit records speaks for itself and we look forward to working with them on the UK act and song for the 2022 contest.”
Ben Mawson of TaP Music says the partnership with the BBC will produce something that reflects what the UK is “globally renowned for.”
He adds: “We’re really excited to be teaming up with the BBC for this event and will use Eurovision to authentically reflect and celebrate the rich, diverse and world-class musical talent the UK is globally renowned for.”
The 66th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in May 2022, with the Grand Final confirmed for Saturday 14 May 2022.