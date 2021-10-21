Eurovision 2022: BBC team up with Dua Lipa’s management to find UK entry

The BBC has confirmed plans to find the United Kingdom’s next song and artist for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

After being cancelled for the first time in history last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic competition was back in full force this year and saw Italy snatch the crown.

With a grand total of zero points, the UK left empty handed – but this hasn’t stopped the BBC from preparing for next year’s festivities.

For the 2022 Contest the BBC and BBC Studios will be collaborating with TaP Music, the global music publishing and management company behind the likes of Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding.

They will work together to find the song and act who will represent the UK at the event in Turin, Italy in May 2022.

Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC says: “In the UK our love for Eurovision is as big as ever and we have grand ambitions for the 2022 Contest, so we’re really excited to announce this collaboration that will enable us to tap into some great music talent.”

The broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on BBC One continues to be one of the most popular Entertainment programmes on the BBC.

The most recent reached an average audience of 7.8 million viewers in the UK, making it the most watched Grand Final in the UK since 2014.

According to the BBC, it’s also one of the most popular Entertainment programmes for younger audiences on the network with 1.5 million 16-34 year olds tuning in.