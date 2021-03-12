European Parliament declares the EU as an “LGBTQI+ freedom zone” due to Poland’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws

The European Union came to slay!

The European Parliament has taken a stand against Poland’s anti-LGBTQ laws by dubbing the entire European Union as an “LGBTQI+ Freedom Zone”.

The new LGBTQI+ Freedom Zone measure declares: “LGBTIQ persons everywhere in the EU should enjoy the freedom to live and publicly show their sexual orientation and gender identity without fear of intolerance, discrimination or persecution.”

Over 400 MEPs voted for the new resolution with 141 voting against it and 46 abstaining.

German MEP Terry Reintike took to Twitter to express her excitement for the new resolution, tweeting: “And now: Just two citizens of #LGBTIQFreedomZone European Union celebrating a bit. Tomorrow, the struggle continues. But tonight we raise a glass on our wonderful community.”

Although this has been great news throughout the EU, Poland rained on the parade by introducing a new anti-LGBTQ+ bill on the same day.

Under their new proposal, same-sex couples will be prohibited from adopting a child.

This new law will require authorities to perform background checks on anyone applying to adopt, due to some same-sex couples posing as single parents applicants.

The country currently doesn’t acknowledge same-sex marriage or partnerships.