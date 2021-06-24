Euro 2020: Football fans make pro-LGBTQ+ protest at Germany-Hungary game

Football spectators led a protest including multi-coloured Pride flags in Munich to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.
UEFA blocked the Allianz Arena from lighting up the building in rainbow colours to protest an anti-gay law passed in Hungary.
The Mayor of Munich requested for the Allianz Arena to be lit in rainbow colours for the upcoming Germany v Hungary Euro 2020 match.
Dieter Reiter sought out permission from the UEFA to fill the arena with colour to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, following Hungary’s recent legislation banning “content promoting gender change or homosexuality” within the school curriculum.
The archaic bill, which was passed last week, aims to tackle paedophilia within the country and includes amendments banning representation of any sexual orientation, besides heterosexuality, and sex reassignment information in schools. It also applies to films and advertisements aimed at anyone under the age of 18.
Condemned by LGBTQ+ activists, the new bill arrived as Viktor Orbán’s ruling party continues to curtail the rights of LGBTQ+ citizens.
In response, Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony called it a “shameful day” and said “the opposition’s place is not in the parliament but on the streets.”
Munich’s city council already called for the stadium to be lit in rainbow colours. In their application, they accused Hungary of “following the example of Russia’s homophobic and transphobic legislation”.
Russia’s “gay propaganda” law, which was passed in 2013, bans disseminating “propaganda on non-traditional sexual relations” among Russians.
“It is important for the state capital Munich to set a visible sign of solidarity with the LGBTI community in Hungary, which is suffering from the current stricter homophobic and transphobic legislation of the Hungarian government,” said the council.
“This legislation represents a new mark in the invisibility and disenfranchisement of lesbians, gays, bisexual, transgender and intersex people (LGBTI) and adds to the systematic restriction of the rule of law and fundamental freedoms that practised for years in Hungary.”
Following the rejection of the proposal, fans protested and showed solidarity for the LGBTQ+ community.
According to the BBC, one spectator was seen wearing a German shirt and ran onto the pitch, while holding the rainbow flag, during the Hungarian anthem. Fans were also seen waving flags in support during the match.
14 EU states have condemned Hungary’s new law which caused the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, to cancel a visit to Wednesday’s football match, according to the BBC.
Fans and viewers launched a campaign outside the stadium to get throngs of supporters to wear Pride stickers or carry flags. The effort was led by Christopher Street Day, which is an annual European LGBTQ+ celebration and demonstration held in various cities across Europe.
EUFA received criticism from fans and audiences for not supporting the call to light up the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours.
Munich said rainbow flags 🏳️🌈#EURO2020 #GERHUN pic.twitter.com/cZnKKcoDVV
— Madame Y (@yleniaindenial) June 23, 2021
If @UEFA prohibits the Allianz Arena in Munich to shine in rainbow colours, then we will just have to make the rest of Europe do so.
Tomorrow: 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈#SupportAllColours #LGBTIQFreedomZone #Regenbogen pic.twitter.com/LHnFP46yTi
— Terry Reintke (@TerryReintke) June 22, 2021
UEFA: *Doesn’t allow Munich to let the stadium glow in rainbow colors tonight*
Germany's other stadiums in solidarity during the match: 🖕🏼#GER #HUN pic.twitter.com/Ag1ALN1Zf2
— Jim ● ○ ○ (@solarwolves) June 23, 2021