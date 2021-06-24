Euro 2020: Football fans make pro-LGBTQ+ protest at Germany-Hungary game

Football spectators led a protest including multi-coloured Pride flags in Munich to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

UEFA blocked the Allianz Arena from lighting up the building in rainbow colours to protest an anti-gay law passed in Hungary.

The Mayor of Munich requested for the Allianz Arena to be lit in rainbow colours for the upcoming Germany v Hungary Euro 2020 match.

Dieter Reiter sought out permission from the UEFA to fill the arena with colour to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, following Hungary’s recent legislation banning “content promoting gender change or homosexuality” within the school curriculum.

The archaic bill, which was passed last week, aims to tackle paedophilia within the country and includes amendments banning representation of any sexual orientation, besides heterosexuality, and sex reassignment information in schools. It also applies to films and advertisements aimed at anyone under the age of 18.

Condemned by LGBTQ+ activists, the new bill arrived as Viktor Orbán’s ruling party continues to curtail the rights of LGBTQ+ citizens.

In response, Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony called it a “shameful day” and said “the opposition’s place is not in the parliament but on the streets.”

Munich’s city council already called for the stadium to be lit in rainbow colours. In their application, they accused Hungary of “following the example of Russia’s homophobic and transphobic legislation”.

Russia’s “gay propaganda” law, which was passed in 2013, bans disseminating “propaganda on non-traditional sexual relations” among Russians.

“It is important for the state capital Munich to set a visible sign of solidarity with the LGBTI community in Hungary, which is suffering from the current stricter homophobic and transphobic legislation of the Hungarian government,” said the council.

“This legislation represents a new mark in the invisibility and disenfranchisement of lesbians, gays, bisexual, transgender and intersex people (LGBTI) and adds to the systematic restriction of the rule of law and fundamental freedoms that practised for years in Hungary.”