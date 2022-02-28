Euphoria star wants Nate to have a boyfriend in season 3

Austin Abrams wants Nate to explore his sexuality with a boyfriend in the upcoming third season of Euphoria.

The actor, who plays Ethan Daley on the critically-acclaimed HBO teen drama, recently told Nerds of Colour that he would “love to do a scene” with Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate.

“I don’t even know what that would look like but I would love to do a scene with him,” said Abrams. After the interviewer indicated that any of the characters “getting involved” with Nate would lead to trouble, he responded: “I know, bad idea, but I wanna see… I don’t even know what that interaction would look like.

“That’d be such a weird interaction, especially after doing the play. I don’t know, I just wonder how he’d react to my character.”

In the penultimate episode of season two, Ethan performed in Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) school play, which the characters soon came to realise was based on their lives. It memorably concluded with a homoerotic rendition of Holding Out for a Hero, depicting Ethan – as Nate – aggressively working out in a locker room with other male students.

Throughout the first two seasons, it’s implied that Nate isn’t strictly heterosexual. While he’s one of Euphoria’s most irredeemable characters, Lexi has been criticised for “outing” him as queer to the the entire school. After the play, Nate broke up with Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) after angrily criticising the play as “homophobic”.

Abrams said he would like “someone to be happy” in season three, before adding: “I would love Nate to like… I don’t know, maybe he needs a boyfriend or something nice. [Just one episode.] Yeah, just something like that, maybe even a fantasy episode, where he goes on a nice date and has a picnic or something.”

In a 2019 interview with The Wrap, Elordi said he has a “world of thoughts” on Nate’s sexuality, “and it’s something that I dwelled on a lot leading up to and during the show, I think he develops as a person as the series progresses.” However, he did add: “As for his sexuality, I can’t say.”

With a third season on the horizon, here’s hoping Euphoria bosses explore Nate’s sexuality further. HBO confirmed another instalment earlier this month, which came as no surprise after the season two premiere became the most-watched social premium cable episode since the Game of Thrones finale.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, told Deadline: “Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart.

“We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.”

Since its 2019 debut, Euphoria has received widespread critical acclaim due to the show’s nuanced characters and representation of the modern LGBTQ+ experience. However, it has received criticism for its excessive nudity and sexual content.

The series stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Austin Abrams, Dominic Fike, Minka Kelly, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr, Kathrine Narducci and Chloe Cherry.

For her performance as Rue, a teenage drug addict, Zendaya memorably became the youngest person in history to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

You can watch the first two seasons in the UK on NOWTV.