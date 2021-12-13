Euphoria star Hunter Schafer gives update on her sexuality: “I am bi or pan”

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has given fans insight into her sexuality in a brand new interview.

Since her acting debut on the critically acclaimed first season of Euphoria, the young talent has become one of the industry’s brightest stars.

The 22-year-old has also become a beloved figure in the LGBTQ+ community, with many admiring her journey as a transgender actor in the industry.

In terms of her sexuality, Schafer has eluded in 2019 that she was “closer to what you might call a lesbian.”

However, in 2021 the rising talent now has a new update surrounding her sexuality.

On Monday (6 December), a Twitter user wrote: “Hunter Schafer is a lesbian. Congratulations lesbians. You’ve taken from me the one thing that matters most.”

A few days later, Schafer broke her two-month Twitter hiatus and responded: “As much as I wish this were true I would like to vaguely clarify that unfortunately I am like bi or pan or something.”

After her omission, fans were quick to shower the young talent with support.

One user wrote: ”Miss Hunter said: bisexual or pan or something rights.” Another person tweeted: “I won today. Hunter just give me a chance.”