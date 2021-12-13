Euphoria star Hunter Schafer gives update on her sexuality: “I am bi or pan”

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has given fans insight into her sexuality in a brand new interview.
Since her acting debut on the critically acclaimed first season of Euphoria, the young talent has become one of the industry’s brightest stars.
The 22-year-old has also become a beloved figure in the LGBTQ+ community, with many admiring her journey as a transgender actor in the industry.
In terms of her sexuality, Schafer has eluded in 2019 that she was “closer to what you might call a lesbian.”
However, in 2021 the rising talent now has a new update surrounding her sexuality.
On Monday (6 December), a Twitter user wrote: “Hunter Schafer is a lesbian. Congratulations lesbians. You’ve taken from me the one thing that matters most.”
A few days later, Schafer broke her two-month Twitter hiatus and responded: “As much as I wish this were true I would like to vaguely clarify that unfortunately I am like bi or pan or something.”
After her omission, fans were quick to shower the young talent with support.
One user wrote: ”Miss Hunter said: bisexual or pan or something rights.” Another person tweeted: “I won today. Hunter just give me a chance.”
as much as I wish this were true I would like to vaguely clarify that unfortunately I am like bi or pan or something :/
— Hunter Schafer (@hunters) December 13, 2021
Aside from her recent sexuality revelation, Schafer is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of Euphoria season 2.
Back in November, a teaser trailer for the series was released and featured the first appearance of newcomer Dominic Fike, as well as original cast members Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Barbie Ferreira (Kat) and Maude Apatow (Lexi).
Although the fast-paced preview doesn’t give much away about what’s in store this season, it does confirm that it will arrive on 9 January 2022.
Schafer is also set to star in the brand new horror film Cuckoo from Neon.
The upcoming project, which will be helmed by Tilman Singer, is a follow up to the 2018 horror film Luz.
The acclaimed supernatural horror followed a cab driver who was on the run from a woman that was possessed by an ancient demon.
According to Deadline, details surrounding Schafer’s role – as well as the plot for the new film– are unknown but production is reportedly looking to start in April.
John Malkovich, Gemma Chan, Sofia Boutella, Jan Bluthardt, Zita Hanrot and Proschat Madani are also expected to star in the movie.
2022 is looking to be the year of Hunter Schafer.