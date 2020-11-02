Equal star Jamie Clayton: ‘Why can’t we let trans people audition for everything?’

You’ve been in the industry for over a decade now – have you seen a shift in LGBTQ+ representation?

I’ve definitely seen a shift with more opportunities, although still extremely limited. I have seen more opportunity for actors who identify under the umbrella, whether that be trans or queer. I’ve definitely seen that shift. My fight has always been, and I’ve said this so many times but nobody ever wants to print it because they want the clickbait stuff, is that every actor should be able to play any kind of role. My issue is the opportunity, especially with actors who identify as trans, is that it’s not always there. I’ve got to a place in my career where I’ve had several offers come through such as Roswell, New Mexico, that came to me as an offer. I had auditioned for the first season for another character, and I didn’t book it, but I was in the room with the creator and she liked me so much. She made a note of how well I did in my audition, and then they came a year later and offered Charlie Cameron, which was really great. Charlie, the character, they told me that she is trans but it never comes up in the show. Designated Survivor, that came in as an offer, which felt really good, and then on The L Word, I’m not playing trans. The character wasn’t written as trans. The whole thing with trans characters and cis characters, the only difference between a trans character and a cis character is that cis characters aren’t bogged down in language and dialogue about their gender identity. So in actuality, on any show that you love, any character could be trans if you want them to be. It’s art and we all interpret art in different ways. I do think that there has been a shift and I’m out here, honestly, fighting for all of us. I understand that I have a lot of privilege. I look the way that I look, but I’ve been working my butt off, and I’m not booking the things that I’m booking because I have a pretty face. But if I can keep doing the work that I’m doing and looking for parts that are trans, that aren’t trans and all over the place, then I just think that that will carve out a path for the actors that are just starting out, or they don’t have as much experience as I do. It can carve out a path for them to start booking jobs. It’s about us getting in the room. I want casting directors, producers and directors, when a part comes up and somebody looks right for this, just give them an opportunity to audition. Trans people don’t have to just play trans, but that’s been the hard and fast rule for so long. Like, ‘Oh, we have a trans character now. Now we have to reach out and do like a big casting. We need a trans person.’ But why can’t we audition for everything? That’s my fight. That’s always been my fight, always. I’ve said this, but nobody ever wants to print it.

I didn’t know that Charlie Cameron was trans, and I love that because the storyline didn’t revolve around her hardships. She was just a badass, fake agent looking for her alien abducted sister.

Exactly. Then my fans who have been following my career, when they tune in to Roswell, they can make the decision for themselves. If they want my character to be trans because I am, then that’s great, Charlie Cameron is. For people who don’t know me, if they want me to be trans, I am, and if they don’t… I’m a huge fan of Friends, and to me, Monica is trans because she’s my favourite and I love her. I want Monica to be trans. It’s art. We all interpret art in different ways, and that’s the fun of it, it doesn’t have to be so rigid.