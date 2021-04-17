Emma Corrin revealed she kept a girlfriend’s clothes to sniff in new interview

Cue Britney Spears – Perfume.

Emma Corrin opened up about her relationship quirks in a brand new interview with Vanity Fair.

While playing a game of Never Have I Ever with Jessica Alba, Kelly Rowland, Kelly Sawyer, and Cecily Strong, the actress was asked if they ever kept a partners item of clothing to sniff it.

Out of the four actresses, Rowland and Corrin both took a swig of their cocktails.

Alba then went on to ask Corrin to elaborate, stating: “But wait, Emma, did he – or she – know that you were keeping a said item of clothing?”

The Golden Globe winner shyly replied, “She did know, yes.”

She continued: “Um, yeah, but I think I’m a very smell oriented person, and I could do it with jumpers. Jumpers is a good one. Jumpers are sweaters. It’s the most comforting thing you could hug.”

The tea continued to pour when the 25-year-old actress revealed that she’s part of the mile-high club.

“Is it definitely sex and only sex?” she asked.