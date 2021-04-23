ElyOtto teams up with Kim Petras and Curtis Waters for a new version of SugarCrash!

Get ready to dance y’all.

Rising Hyperpop sensation ElyOtto has teamed up with the iconic Kim Petras, and Curtis Waters for a brand new version of his hit SugarCrash!

Like the original track, the new version is backed by ElyOtto’s addictive verses. With the new addition of Kim and Curtis, the infectious track is elevated to new energetic heights.

To make this release even better, ElyOtto also dropped an accompanying visualiser for the single.

The video is full of psychedelic shots, good vibes, and creative backdrops.

When asked about teaming up with Kim and Curtis, ElyOtto, stated: “I never thought my own song could sound this good. Kim and Curtis added so much energy to it, it gives me goosebumps every time I listen.”

Kim also opened up about the new collaboration and praised the young talent’s artistry.

“I heard “SugarCrash!” and, like anyone who’s ever been on TikTok, had it on repeat for a while,” the Malibu singer said.

“When ElyOtto reached out I immediately said yes, wrote the verse, and sent it in. And ElyOtto loved it. I love ElyOtto as an artist and feel really proud to be a part of this.”

ElyOtto and his single SugarCrash! went viral on TikTok earlier this year. The track has earned over 100M streams and reached the 11th spot on TikTok Viral Charts.

Listen to the new version of SugarCrash! below or here.