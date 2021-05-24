Elton John set to guest star on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three

British icon Sir Elton John will be making an appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as one of the franchise’s biggest guest stars.

An unstoppable asset to LGBTQ+ culture, Elton John has become synonymous with flamboyant success and unapologetic flair in the UK.

News broke the 74-year-old’s appearance on the drag show following an exclusive for the Daily Star.

“Elton is a massive fan of RuPaul and the show, so he was keen to be part of the new series,” an insider told the outlet.

“To say producers were thrilled to get him to sign up would be a massive understatement. They couldn’t believe their luck.

The unnamed source added: “Plenty of rival reality shows have never secured a guest this big.”

“Elton is by far the biggest star they’ve got taking part, but he won’t be the only A-List name.

“Drag Race UK has become a big hit for the BBC and execs think it can get even bigger.”

Due to COVID-19 regulations, the industry star will be making an appearance virtually.

The first guest judge for season three of Drag Race UK is suspected to be Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

News of Pinnock’s feature came to light following a leak of the show’s details. The girl group star filmed her appearance on the show in person in Manchester.

The highly anticipated new season of Drag Race UK set to air on BBC Three later this year, however, an official release date is yet to be confirmed.

Ahead of the new series, RuPaul opened up to Radio Times: “We feel honoured that you’ve embraced our little show, and our only wish is that we can offer a smile at a time when we can all use it the most.”