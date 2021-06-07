Pop icon Elton John welcomed JoJo Siwa into the LGBTQ+ community at the second annual Can’t Cancel Pride virtual benefit.

Towards the end of the show, the Rocketman singer praised the 18-year-old for her coming out earlier this year.

“Jojo, I want to congratulate you for sharing yourself with the world by coming out this year. I’m overjoyed that you’ve joined our beautiful community,” he said.

“At 17, you’re able to do something that took people of my generation decades to do. Not only are you living your truth, you’re a shining example to young people the world over and their families that love is love.”

The feeling is mutual for Siwa, who expressed her love for the music legend back in 2019 via her Instagram.

In the post, the dancer described her encounter with the 74-year-old singer as “incredible” and that she had “never been so inspired by talking to someone.”

The night also included an emotional candlelit performance of Without You by Leslie Odom Jr in remembrance of the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, Ricky Martin, Hayley Kiyoko, Mashmello, Troye Sivan, P!nk, Jennifer Hudson, and Busy Phillips also performed at the benefit.