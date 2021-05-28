Elton John and Gareth Thomas sign letter urging Boris Johnson to back HIV funding

34 high profile stars and leaders have called upon the Prime Minister and G7 leaders to financially commit to the continued fight against HIV and AIDS.

Influential names in media, music, politics, and activism have signed a letter in solidarity hoping to draw the attention of Boris Johnson as he prepares to Chair the G7 Summit in early June.

The signed letter addresses the disruption caused toward HIV prevention and treatment due to COVID-19. It also highlights a growing concern over new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths.

In response to recent AIDS resource cuts, the letter urges the Prime Minister and G7 leaders to financially back the commitment to end AIDS by 2030 and to invest in key infrastructure to help manage COVID-19 and future health threats.

“Over four decades, communities, NGOs and health systems across the globe have worked together to end AIDS. G7 leaders already have access to a priceless resource in the fight against future pandemics and it’s time for them to recognise this strength. Now is not the moment to be losing focus on one health crisis on account of another,” said Christine Stegling, Executive Director of Frontline AIDS says:

Chief Executive Officer of Elton John AIDS Foundation, Anne Aslett provided a statement calling for Boris Johnson to act. “Over 38 million people are currently living with HIV globally, 12 million of whom are not on HIV treatment and so highly vulnerable to COVID,” Anne wrote.

“Failure to protect this population could see COVID deaths spiral and will do nothing to stem the rise of new HIV cases we are now seeing for the first time in years as a consequence of coronavirus. These two pandemics cannot be seen separately otherwise the fight against AIDS and COVID will suffer. G7 leaders must draw on the expertise from 40 years of fighting AIDS to address COVID-19 and future health emergencies.”

Lord Fowler stepped down as Lord Speaker at the end of April. He is now an ambassador for UNAIDS highlighted the need to address the “new moment of crisis”. “The UK has a decades long record in supporting global coordinated action to end HIV and AIDS,” Lord Fowler said.

“It is vital now that UK and its G7 partners rise to this new moment of crisis. You can’t beat one pandemic by letting another one rise. You have to take on both. The HIV response is also a vital support structure for the fight against Covid-19. Now is time to step up, not step back.”