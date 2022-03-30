Elliot Page’s Umbrella Academy character will come out as trans in season three

Elliot Page has confirmed that his character on The Umbrella Academy will come out as transgender during its third season.

“Meet Viktor Hargreeves,” the actor wrote on social media alongside an image of his character on 29 March.

Netflix shared the tweet, adding: “Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here.”

Page came out as trans and non-binary in December 2020 and has since used his platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

It was initially reported that his character would not be rewritten as trans, though Page’s posts confirm that this is not the case.

The upcoming third season of the show will see the cast return to the present day after spending most of the last instalment in the 1960s.

Netflix confirmed that the new episodes will see the adoptive family of superheroes team up with the Sparrow Academy, an alternate timeline superhero group.

“Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?” the official Netflix logline asks.

Alongside Page, the show stars Robert Sheehan, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda and Aidan Gallagher, among others.

Season three of The Umbrella Academy premieres on 22 June on Netflix.