Elliot Page to reveal “cesspool that Hollywood can be” in upcoming memoir

Elliot Page’s soon-to-be-released memoir will see the star get candid about his identity, love life and “the cesspool that Hollywood can be.”

The 34-year-old’s book is set to be released in 2023 under the title of Pageboy, Associated Press reported.

“The memoir will delve into Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be,” said a statement from Flatiron Books, Pageboy’s publisher.

The memoir isn’t the only project Elliot is working on, as The Umbrella Academy star recently became an executive producer on an Italian transgender documentary, Nel Mio Nome.

The film, which had its initial release on 10 February, follows four friends as they come to terms with their gender identity and transition from female to male at different points in their lives.

Nicolò Bassetti, an Italian director best known for his work on Magnificent Fortunes, is also attached to Nel Mio Nome and said it is based on his own experience of witnessing his son’s gender transition.

In a statement at the time of the announcement, Elliot said: “What stands out to me about Nel Mio Nome is the way it so artfully and intentionally presents all the different pieces that make up a person’s identity.

“It’s a meditation on trans humanity, and I’ve never seen another film like it.

“Knowing that Bassetti consulted closely with his trans son throughout production is so beautiful to me, and I think that lived experience and input is clear in the film’s perspective.

“I’m honoured to be onboard and can’t wait for everyone to see it.”