Elliot Page to be honoured with the Outfest Annual Achievement Award

The Umbrella Academy actor will be presented the award at the Las Angeles Orpheum Theatre later this month.

Elliot Page will be given the incredible Outfest Annual Achievement Award in a few weeks time. The award will be presented by the lead programmer of Outfest’s Trans and Nonbinary Summit Kieran Medina, Out reports.

The award giveaway is expected to take place on August 22 at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

Damien S. Navarro, Outfest’s executive director reflected on honouring Page with the award in a statement: “When determining the recipient of our highest honour we look for those that have been a powerful representative for our community, that have soared to the highest levels of recognition for their talent and who have stepped into the shoes themselves as an independent filmmaker and creator. There is no one more poised to receive this year’s Outfest Annual Achievement Award than Elliot.”

Navarro added: “His courage, advocacy, and personal journey have made him one of the most admired and respected public figures of his generation and his talent and voice are leading a new generation within the LGBTQIA+ and entertainment community.”

Accepting the award, Page issued a statement accepting the prestigious honour: “It gives me great honour to be the recipient of this year’s Outfest Annual Achievement Award and represent the LGBTQ+ community,” Page said.

“Now more than ever, it is so important for our voices to be amplified and represented in film and media, and for people to hear our stories.”

Previous honourees of the Annual Achievement Award include: Randy Barbato, Bill Condon, Nisha Ganatra, Todd Haynes, Kimberly Pierce, Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, Fenton Bailey, Angela Robinson, and John Waters

Outfest, a non-profit LGBTQ+ streaming platform, will be hosting their 39th Outfest LA film festival on August 13 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

The popular film festival strives to platform diverse LGBTQIA+ stories and storytellers and will showcase over 150 films.