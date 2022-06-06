Elliot Page shares the moment that “almost killed” him before coming out as trans

The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page has opened up about his coming out journey and challenging career moments in a new interview.

Back in 2020, the 35-year-old actor came out as trans in a heartfelt post on social media.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote.

Since that day, Page has remained an open book regarding his coming out journey.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the Academy Award-nominated actor discussed the negative effects that wearing a dress had on him during the press run for Juno.

“When Juno was at the height of its popularity, during awards-season time, I was closeted, dressed in heels and the whole look – I wasn’t okay, and I didn’t know who to talk about it with anyone,” he explained.

“I think of times when people actively were like, ‘No, you need to wear a dress’ in very, very, very pivotal moments.”

He then referenced his time at the Toronto International Film Festival and his request to wear a suit being denied by studio executives.

“I said I wanted to wear a suit, and Fox Searchlight was basically like, ‘No, you need to wear a dress.’ And they took me in a big rush to one of those fancy stores on Bloor Street. They had me wear a dress, and that was that,” he revealed.

“And it’s easy for people to roll their eyes, but you know what? No. That was really extremely, extremely f**ked up. I shouldn’t have to treat it like just this thing that happened – this somewhat normal thing.

“It’s like: No. regardless of me being trans! I’ve had people who’ve apologised about things: ‘Sorry, I didn’t know, I didn’t know at the time.’ It doesn’t matter if I’m trans or cis. Lots of cis women dress how I dress. That has nothing to f**king do with it.”

Page added that while he gets why some people don’t comprehend the dress situation, he does wish that people understood that “the s**t literally did almost kill” him.

“I’ve had to have plenty of devil’s advocate conversations with cis people who were like, ‘Well, I’m not trans, and I could wear a skirt!’ And it’s like, cool. Okay. Great,” he said.

Even though he faced many hurdles during his coming out process, Page has gone on to persevere and reach new career milestones.

From becoming the first-ever transgender male to cover TIME magazine to starring in Netflix’s popular series The Umbrella Academy, Page’s star continues to rise.