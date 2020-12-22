Elliot Page shares first selfie and thanks fans for online support

Elliot Page has shared a heartfelt message on Instagram saying thank you to supporters after coming out as trans.
The Umbrella Academy star has briefly returned on social media to share a post of gratitude online.
Earlier this month (December 2), the star, best known for his Academy Award-nominated role in Juno, penned a powerful letter on his social media channels.
“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote.
“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”
After taking a small social media break, Elliot returned to Instagram on Sunday (December 20). The actor wrote: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other.”
The shared Instagram post also included Elliot’s first online selfie after coming out as trans.
Page also encouraged followers to donate to the charity Transanta and Trans Lifeline which is a peer support & crisis hotline for trans individuals available in in English and Spanish.
“If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline. See you in 2021. Xoxo Elliot,” he signed off.
In his first post as a trans man, the actor addresses the “staggering” number of transgender individuals who have been murdered in the United States this year – with 40 dead, it’s the highest number on record.
The statement read: “I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences,” he said.
In a statement, Nick Adams – GLAAD’s director of transgender media – praised the star: “Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people.
“He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.”
You can read Elliot Page’s full statement below.
Thank you for the love and the life saving work you do! @TransLifeline https://t.co/5siMDl7wG1
— Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) December 2, 2020