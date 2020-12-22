Elliot Page shares first selfie and thanks fans for online support

Elliot Page has shared a heartfelt message on Instagram saying thank you to supporters after coming out as trans.

The Umbrella Academy star has briefly returned on social media to share a post of gratitude online.

Earlier this month (December 2), the star, best known for his Academy Award-nominated role in Juno, penned a powerful letter on his social media channels.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

After taking a small social media break, Elliot returned to Instagram on Sunday (December 20). The actor wrote: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other.”

The shared Instagram post also included Elliot’s first online selfie after coming out as trans.