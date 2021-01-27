Elliot Page has filed for a divorce from wife Emma Portner

The Canadian couple released a statement on the news: “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,” they wrote. “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page came out as transgender in December 2020.

The star, best known for his Academy Award-nominated role in Juno and lead performance in Netflix’s fantasy drama The Umbrella Academy, penned a powerful letter on his social media channels.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Elliot continued to say that he’s been “endlessly inspired by so many” in the transgender community, and thanked them for their “courage” and for “ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”

He added: “I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”