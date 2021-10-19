Ella Hunt announces debut EP Triptych for fall release

British actor and songwriter Ella Hunt has announced her debut EP, Triptych, which will be released later this year.
This body of work will be her most recent to date, signalling a new music era. Last year, the actor released the single Magpie.
Titled Triptych, the EP name alludes to a potential three-part project. Taking to social media, the singer confirmed upcoming body of work would be the first component to be presented.
“So excited, So happy to announce – my debut EP ‘TRIPTYCH’ will be released late this fall” the actor tweeted.
In a follow-up post, Hunt revealed the project is “Part 1 of a series of music that I’ll be presenting over the next year”.
So excited, So happy to announce – my debut EP 'TRIPTYCH' will be released late this fall 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LPrUNxHIfk
— Ella Hunt (@EllaHunt) October 15, 2021
yas please and thank u 😂 https://t.co/ZYX2YrfYZG
— Ella Hunt (@EllaHunt) October 15, 2021
Outside of a music career, Hunt is best known for her role as Sue Gilbert in the Apple TV+ dramady Dickinson.
Season 3 of Dickinson will see Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, Jane Krakowski, and Wiz Khalifa return to the small screen.
Season two of Dickinson was met with high praise and an LGBTQ+ cult following from fans that sought out intricate stories of romance, representation, and the reimagined life of Emily Dickinson.
Dickinson, which is exclusive to Apple TV+, became the streaming platforms first original series to hit the milestone of a third season. Dickinson was also the first LGBTQ+ series to be commissioned by Apple.
❤️🔥🥺🥀 feeling a lot of feelings rn. THE BEST AND FINAL SEASON OF DICKINSON is out on @AppleTV nov. 5th 🖤💥 pic.twitter.com/IsEYYdn2kY
— Ella Hunt (@EllaHunt) September 2, 2021
You can watch the official trailer for the third and final season of Dickinson here or below.