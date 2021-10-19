Ella Hunt announces debut EP Triptych for fall release

British actor and songwriter Ella Hunt has announced her debut EP, Triptych, which will be released later this year.

This body of work will be her most recent to date, signalling a new music era. Last year, the actor released the single Magpie.

Titled Triptych, the EP name alludes to a potential three-part project. Taking to social media, the singer confirmed upcoming body of work would be the first component to be presented.

“So excited, So happy to announce – my debut EP ‘TRIPTYCH’ will be released late this fall” the actor tweeted.

In a follow-up post, Hunt revealed the project is “Part 1 of a series of music that I’ll be presenting over the next year”.

