Ella Hunt and Alena Smith on Dickinson’s lasting queer legacy

Following up, Alena expands on the purpose of the star-studded 1860s New York scene: “We really pushed Emily to come out and own her feelings about Sue. Emily’s a person who tends to live more in her head than in her body and Whitman is quite the opposite. I love the moment Emily is screaming her love for Sue at the gay bar with Whitman.” The series creator also picks “the very first kiss in the rain in the pilot” which later cemented the hook of the show. “It was these two girls in period costumes making out with each other,” the show writer explains. “We’ve seen that a lot more since Dickinson was made, but when I wrote it, I had never seen anything like that.”

Whether it’s impromptu makeout scenes or emotionally laden dialogue, the Dickinson creator is pleased with how Emily and Sue’s relationship has been preserved. “Season three was my own kind of love letter to Emily and Sue so I hope that people will be happy. Dickinson is a really personal story for everyone and all I could do is be as truthful to how I feel about their relationship.” Likewise, Ella hopes the final season reflects the aging grace of their time together. “It’s a really beautiful season for them both. Fans will be excited by this new chapter of Sue embracing her love for Emily. It allows her loveliest and messiest self which was such a delight for me to play. Emily and Sue are really grappling with how you can have a queer in the closet relationship in 1860. I think they find themselves in a place of understanding and peace.”

As the stars of the show move on to bigger and bolder projects, we ask Ella and Alena what lessons they’ve treasured most from their time with Dickinson. “Emily is outstanding and someone who is all about doing the work. She would make her art and barely showed it to anybody,” Alena tells GAY TIMES. “I’m just as excited for people to get interested in Emily Dickinson 10 years from now and say let me go watch that show on Apple TV+. I hope that we have made a piece of work that will stand the test of time. This show matters from an LGBTQ+ perspective, from just a Dickinson studies perspective, and there are all kinds of different ways to keep enjoying it down the road.”

Agreeing with the creator, Ella also found a unique affinity with the series. “Dickinson empowered because, at the core of the show, it is about an artist who believed and trusted in her instincts,” Ella says over the phone. “It’s been amazing to go on this journey with this character at this stage in my life. Elena has been so thoughtful in the way that she has written all of our character arcs, especially Sue’s. It’s the greatest gift she could have written me.”

Dickinson is now available to stream on Apple TV+ – watch the official season three trailer here or below.