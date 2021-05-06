Ella Grace: “It’s empowering to love what you make no matter what”

Singer-songwriter Ella Grace is diving into the deep end. The 26-year-old’s new bold album, Reverence, captures the artist’s melodic journey into a world of self-discovery and sexuality. For the last eight years, Ella has been fostering a community of women to create a welcoming, safe space of exploration and growth.

With a vision of sisterhood and visibility at the forefront of her music, the musician has embarked on her most revealing release yet. GAY TIMES caught up with the artist to find out more about her powerful record.

What inspired the title Reverence for the album?

Honestly, I’m a very spiritual person. I lay in bed the night we finished the album and asked out loud what I should call the album. I heard the word Reverence echo back in my mind in return. I had to look up what it meant, but when I did it made a lot of sense. Reverence means to have deep respect for someone or something. That’s exactly how I feel about music and my relationship with it.

I had so much time suddenly and no distractions so I just dug into my music and it’s paid off. I love music and even if the world shuts down it’s always available to me.

How did writing this album help your process your own identity and come to terms with your sexuality?

There are quite a few songs that reference my newfound queerness and I think that’s been a huge part of this album for me. For example; Here Alone tells the story of me meeting a girl at a bar and having this love affair. It’s a totally made-up story but with COVID happening I had to find ways to explore this new found love of women without meeting anyone, so I did so with my imagination and music. I also found empowerment in writing songs like Nine. It allowed me to channel my pain about a recent heartbreak into something that felt strong and supportive.

Did you learn anything about yourself that you hadn’t reckoned with before making this record?

So, so, so much! God, I found so many parts of myself were challenged during this, I basically overcame huge imposter syndrome around being a musician. Having to write, record and then steer the ship in terms of my direction for imagery, video, music production and release of this album has been a huge learning curve. I learnt that I am way more capable than I give myself credit for, and I found inner confidence that’s so essential when it comes to making your own art and loving it.