Elizabeth Debicki cast as Princess Diana for final seasons of The Crown

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki has been picked to play Diana, Princess of Wales, in the final two seasons of the hit Netflix series The Crown, it has been announced.

Debicki is set to join a hit cast for the closing two seasons of the incredibly popular Netflix historical drama.

The actress will be included as a part of the new cast which includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. Staunton succeeds Olivia Colman and Claire Foy in the role of Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

In a Twitter announcement, Debicki described the role as a “true privilege”. Her statement later elaborated on what the opportunity meant to her: “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many.

“It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

Emma Corrin is portraying Princess Diana in the drama’s upcoming fourth season, but Debicki will take over the final two. Season four of the The Crown currently has no premiere date.

Following her breakout role in Steve McQueen’s Widows, the Australian actress will also star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming spy thriller Tenet.

Other notable performances include The Great Gatsby, The Burnt Orange Heresy and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The first three seasons of The Crown are available to stream right now on Netflix.