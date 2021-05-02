Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union praise their daughter Zaya and her coming out journey

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union praise daughter Zaya Wade and send a message to the haters in new interview.

Sitting down with People Magazine, the high profile couple discussed their reaction to Zaya’s recent sit down with the former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

“We were all bawling. She was so amazing dynamic and to be able to hold your own with Michelle Obama, it was so impactful,” Union exclaimed.

The supportive parents also revealed their reactions to Zaya coming out and the steps they took to educate themselves.

“I didn’t have many resources, so I just reached out to everyone I knew from social media. Everyone responded with love, resources and information,” Union said.

“We weren’t coming into it like it’s got to be our way. We’re going to mess up. We’re going to say the wrong thing. But we had to learn and be led.”

Over the years Wade and Union have become serious advocates for the LGBTQ+ community.

The two concluded their interview with a message to people that promote hateful viewpoints towards the Zaya and the LGBTQ+ community as a whole.

“Our home will never be a safe space for bigots. I look at problematic language as violence and I’m never going to expose anyone I love to violence, whether that be verbal, physical, emotional or spiritual,” she said.

“Jerks exist in every area of life. And we function from a place of truth in our household. But if you come at us, oh, be very prepared. ”

Come through Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union for showcasing inclusive and loving parenting.