Dua Lipa’s club-ready remix of Levitating with Madonna and Missy Elliott is here

Levitating has been MNDA’d.
Dua Lipa has finally unveiled the remix of her fan-favourite album track, Levitating, with special guest stars Madonna and Missy Elliott.
Remixed by DJ The Blessed Madonna, the 70s-inspired disco anthem has been updated to a more club-ready, MDNA-esque sound. Madonna makes her entrance as she sings Dua’s original second verse, before joining the British pop princess as they belt out the chorus. Missy makes her explosive debut towards the end with her own fierce, flirty verse.
In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Dua said Madonna is an artist that she’s “listened to” her whole life, adding: “Her career trajectory as well has been something so inspirational and the momentum that she’s kept and the way that she’s grown with her music.”
Speaking about Missy’s participation on the track, Dua explained: “I jumped on the phone with her and we had a little talk and she really just does stuff that she really believes in, so that I felt it was such a massive compliment for me, for her to be so inspired by the remix and the track, and to want to be a part of it and be a part of this mixtape.”
The Levitating remix is the first single taken from Club Future Nostalgia, an album of remixes from her sophomore studio album, Future Nostalgia. It will also include a new version of her power-pop single Physical with Gwen Stefani and Mark Ronson.
You can listen to Levitating (The Blessed Madonna Remix) featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott here on Apple Music or below.
Future Nostalgia was met with praise upon release and became Dua’s first chart-topping album in the UK. The Official Charts recently revealed that it’s the highest-selling album of the year for a British artist.
Dua also made history last month when Don’t Start Now crossed the billion threshold on Spotify, making her the first – and only – female act to have four songs pass a billion listens on the streaming service.
“Thank you to every single one of you listening to my music,” Dua said following the news. “I’m happy these songs find a home with you and I feel lucky to even be able to think that some of these songs even soundtrack ur day.
“I love you and I feel beyond lucky to get to do what I love every day.”
Related: Elton John, Stephen Fry and Dua Lipa among the celebrities calling for a ban on ‘conversion therapy’.